KCB suffer first defeat: A minor blip or cause for concern?

KCB’s unbeaten run in the FKF Premier League came to an end last weekend as they were beaten by Mathare United.

KCB’s performance before the defeat

The Bankers were flying high in the FKF Premier League before their run was halted by the Slum Boys on Sunday. KCB started their campaign with a goalless draw against Kariobangi Sharks, a game they were forced to finish with ten men.

In their second match, they kept a clean sheet, beating Muranga Seal 2-0 followed by a 3-0 victory over Posta Rangers. Their season got better as they beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 before thrashing Kakamega Homeboyz 4-1. Their run was slowed down by Gor Mahia as they shared with K’Ogalo as a 0-0 scoreline. The Bankers got back to winning ways in a goals-galore tie, beating Tusker FC 3-2.

Last weekend, their run was halted as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Mathare United.

KCB's unbeaten run: How did it come to an end?

In a matchday staged at Dandora Stadium over the weekend, KCB fans were left shocked as their club suffered a slim defeat of 1-0 to Mathare United. Against all the odds, Mathare United who have been struggling this season since their return handed KCB their first-ever defeat of the season.

KCB missed several chances in the match but was punished at the start second half with Meshack Otieno putting Mathare United in front in the 55th minute. Ochieno was handed his first stand of the season and he paid his coach as he connected a cross from Starlon Odhiambo to settle the game.

The Bankers’ first defeat of the season also marked only the third goal they have conceded so far this season in the domestic league.

The impact on KCB's title ambitions: should fans worry

KCB has been firing this season, the club with the most clean sheets, fewer goals conceded, and more scored in the domestic league this season. Yes, the club might have suffered their first loss of the season but this has nothing to do with the club losing focus or bad selection to the squad.

The Bankers did everything to take the lead and it was so unfortunate that a moment of losing concentration cost them three points. Despite going down by a goal, KCB continued to attack but unfortunately, Michael Wanyika made some decent saves to ensure Mathare United secured maximum points.

All isn’t lost and fans should expect KCB to get back to winning ways after the international break.

FKF Premier League standings

KCB are still at the top of the table despite their weekend loss with 17 points, three above second-placed Mara Sugar who have played 7 games. Kariobangi Sharks are third on the log with 13 points, while Mathare who secured crucial points over the weekend are fourth with 11.

KCB’s upcoming fixtures

After the international break, KCB will be facing FC Talanta at Police Sacco Stadium on 23rd November. Talanta hasn’t beaten KCB in their last six games, losing three while drawing the rest.

KCB has a strong 87.5% chance of bouncing back, having lost only one of their last eight FKF Premier League matches.

The second fixture will be against Police FC who are also doing well this campaign but it should be a win for the Bankers.