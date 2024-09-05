Our football predictions expert believes the Elephants will romp to victory as Ivory Coast and Zambia meet in the AFCON qualifiers on Friday.

Ivory Coast vs Zambia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ivory Coast vs Zambia

Ivory Coast to Win @1.42 with 1xBet, representing a 77% chance of Ivory Coast defeating Zambia.

Over 2.5 Goals @1.99 with 1xBet, representing a 53% chance of three or more goals being scored.

3-0 Correct Score @8.50 with 1xBet, representing a 14% chance of Ivory Coast beating Zambia 3-0.

The Elephants will stamp their early authority on Group G with a 3-0 home victory over Avram Grant’s Zambia.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Ivory Coast prepare to host Zambia in Bouake on Friday night, with both nations keen to get off to a flying start in their quest for 2025/26 AFCON qualification.

The Ivorians have built on their 2023 AFCON success by putting themselves in pole position for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. A summer win over Gabon, followed by a goalless draw in Kenya cemented their place at the top of the group.

It’s also worth noting their impressive 2-1 friendly win over Uruguay in March, which underlines the full potential of this Elephants squad.

It’s been a rather less fruitful 2024 for Avram Grant’s Zambia. The Copper Bullets have tasted defeat in their last five straight competitive games. In fact, they’ve only won twice in 15 matches.

Grant is a hugely experienced coach at international level. The Israeli boss is no stranger to managing in African football, having spent three years at the helm of the Ghanaian national team. However, the Black Stars are a nation packed with talent and the same cannot be said for the Copper Bullets right now.

Probable Lineups for Ivory Coast vs Zambia

The probable lineup for Ivory Coast in 3-5-2:

Fofana; Agbadou, Operi, Singo, Kossounou, Ndicka, Seri, Kessie, Sangare, Diallo, Haller

The probable lineup for Zambia in 4-1-4-1:

Mulenga; Mphande, Sunzu, Mwape, Chongo, Chaiwa, Musonda, Kangwa, L. Banda, Kampamba, Chilufya

Elephants to enjoy their home comforts

Defending AFCON champions Ivory Coast begin the road to 2025/26 AFCON with their first Group G qualifying game at home to Zambia. Emerse Fae’s Elephants are in good recent form going into this week’s qualifiers against Zambia and Chad.

They currently top their qualification group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, remaining unbeaten in their opening four fixtures without conceding a single goal. They’ve also averaged three goals scored per game too, which reinforces our confidence in a home win on Friday.

Ivory Coast vs Zambia Tip 1: Ivory Coast to Win @1.42 with 1xBet

Head-to-head record suggests goals are likely

Ivory Coast and Zambia have met on six occasions between 2009 and 2023. In four out of the six meetings, the games finished with over 2.5 goals scored.

In fact, two of the meetings had four and five goals apiece. The firepower within the Elephants’ squad – coupled with their recent scoring form in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification – suggests they’ll play on the front foot from minute one.

Ivory Coast vs Zambia Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @1.99 with 1xBet

Hosts to score three without reply

We believe the 3-0 correct score pick offers the best value for Friday evening. Zambia have failed to score in their last four competitive games, including a blank in their most recent COSAFA Cup game with minnows Comoros.

Zambia have also been hit by a major injury blow to leading forward, Patson Daka, who sustained a serious ankle injury in pre-season that’ll keep him sidelined for three months.

Manchester United’s Ivorian forward, Amad Diallo, has been called up as reward for his recent club form. He’ll be another big goalscoring threat for the Elephants, alongside the likes of Sebastien Haller.

Ivory Coast vs Zambia Tip 3: 3-0 Correct Score @8.50 with 1xBet