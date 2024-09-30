Inter Milan vs FK Crvena Zvezda Predictions: Expecting a Quick Start

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Inter Milan vs FK Crvena Zvezda ahead of the Champions League game on Tuesday at 9 pm.

+

Inter Milan vs FK Crvena Zvezda Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs FK Crvena Zvezda

First-Half Result: Inter to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 with odds of @ 1.66 on 1xBet, equating to a 56% chance of the hosts winning the first half with one of these scorelines.

Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - No with odds of @ 2.00 on 1xBet, indicating a 32.3% chance of a high-scoring game, but with only one team scoring the goals.

Lautaro Martinez To Have 2+ Shots on Target with odds of @ 1.61 on 1xBet, representing a 67% chance of the Argentine striker having at least two shots on target.

Inter Milan should be expected to beat FK Crvena Zvezda by a 3-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the floodlights prepare to illuminate the magnificent San Siro, Inter Milan and FK Crvena Zvezda (commonly known as Red Star Belgrade) gear up for their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League clash.

Tuesday evening promises a compelling encounter, where Inter will aim to secure their first win of the group stage, while Red Star Belgrade seek to break their long-standing curse of failing to secure an away victory in this elite competition.

Inter Milan enter the fixture with high expectations, having kicked off their Champions League campaign with a resilient draw against 2023 champions Manchester City.

Red Star Belgrade, meanwhile, began their UCL campaign with a 2-1 defeat at home to Benfica, despite Felicio Milson's late effort to rally his side.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs FK Crvena Zvezda

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Inter Milan: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

The probable lineup for FK Crvena Zvezda in the "system of play."

FK Crvena Zvezda: Ilic; Mimovic, Djiga, Spajic, Seol; Elsnik, Hwang; Ilic, Ivanic, Olayinka; Bruno Duarte.

A Formidable Force at Home

On match day one, the Nerazzurri defied the odds and put up a disciplined defensive setup that earned them a goalless draw against Pep Guardiola's offensive juggernaut.

Inter became only the second side to hold City goalless at home under Guardiola’s European tenure and now they have the chance to rack up some more points.

On the domestic front, Inter haven’t yet hit last season’s form.

Currently fourth in Serie A with 11 points from six matches, they showcased their mettle in a thrilling 3-2 win over Udinese last weekend.

That victory, highlighted by Davide Frattesi's early strike and a brace from captain Lautaro Martinez, helped lift their spirits after a disappointing loss to city rivals AC Milan.

However, Inter Milan's impregnable form at San Siro can't be overstated. The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last nine Champions League home games, boasting an impressive record of 13 clean sheets in their last 22 matches at this level since the start of the 2022-23 season.

This defensive fortitude has been a cornerstone of Simone Inzaghi’s strategy to build upon Inter's runner-up finish in the 2023 final.

At the San Siro, the hosts have scored before the break in 21 of their last 27 games, so betting on them to take the lead looks like a solid pick.

Inter Milan vs FK Crvena Zvezda Bet 1: First Half Result: Inter to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 @ 1.66 on 1xBet

Seeking European Redemption

Red Star Belgrade, meanwhile, have been dominant on home soil in Serbia's Super Liga, perched at the top with 25 points out of a possible 27.

However, their history in away Champions League fixtures has been dismal, losing all nine of their matches in the competition’s modern era. Their record against Italian sides is equally poor as they haven’t won any of their last eight matches against Italian sides in Europe (four draws, four defeats).

Yet, under the guidance of coach Vladan Milojevic, they are determined to change this narrative.

Central to their efforts will be midfielders Rade Krunic, who spent five years in Italy playing for Empoli and AC Milan, and Timi Elsnik. The latter was particularly active against Benfica, creating the most chances and disrupting the opposition's play.

Up front, Cherif Ndiaye stands as the key threat. With seven domestic goals and a hat-trick in the derby against Partizan Belgrade, Ndiaye's form will be vital if Red Star are to mount a serious challenge against an Inter defence that has kept only three clean sheets so far.

Inter Milan vs FK Crvena Zvezda Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - No @ 2.00 on 1xBet

Nerazzurri often on the front foot

Inzaghi’s squad is further boosted despite injury concerns, notably to midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has been pivotal for the team.

Piotr Zielinski or Davide Frattesi may fill the void, the latter having impressed by scoring inside the first minute against Udinese. Wing-back Tajon Buchanan remains the only other significant absentee, yet Inter's depth ensures a competitive lineup.

Key players like Lautaro Martinez, who netted 27 goals in all competitions last season, and French international Marcus Thuram, already with four goals this season, underline Inter's attacking might.

Martinez's return to form, highlighted by his brace over the weekend, is perfectly timed, and his leadership, combined with Frattesi’s growing influence, could be crucial on Tuesday night.

Inter's high-pressing game, evidenced by Mehdi Taremi and Barella’s pressure stats against Manchester City, suggests that Red Star will need to be exceptionally composed under pressure, a daunting task in one of Europe's most intimidating arenas.

Considering Inter’s attacking form at home, where they only failed to score in one of their last 23 games, and Red Star’s vulnerability on the road, expecting over 2.5 goals in the match could be a safe option.