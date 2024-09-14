Girona vs Barcelona Predictions: Barca to Lay Down a Marker With a Statement Win in Girona

Our football predictions expert expects a win for the visitors in our Girona vs Barcelona predictions for this La Liga match on Sunday at 16:15.

Girona vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Girona vs Barcelona

Barcelona to Win @ 1.889 with 1xBet , equating to a 55.5% chance of Barca beating Girona.

, equating to a 55.5% chance of Barca beating Girona. Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.358 with 1xBet , representing a 44.4% chance of the game having four or more goals.

, representing a 44.4% chance of the game having four or more goals. Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) @ 2.05 with 1xBet, equating to a 48.8% chance of the second half having more goals than the first half.

In a hugely entertaining, end-to-end encounter, we expect Barca to pull away as 3-1 winners at Girona.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Girona prepare to host table-topping Barcelona this weekend, with both teams in confident mood, positioned in La Liga’s European qualification spots.

The White and Reds racked up back-to-back league wins prior to the international break, including a bold 2-0 away win at Sevilla.

It must be said that Girona have been something of a bogey side for Barcelona in recent times, with the White and Reds twice beating Barca 4-2 home and away last season. However, Girona will have half an eye on their maiden Champions League game against PSG in midweek. This may have a negative impact on Sunday’s La Liga contest.

Visitors Barcelona have an unblemished La Liga record with four straight wins so far this term. Despite not heavily adding to their squad in the summer, Barca appear to be well set for an assault on the La Liga title.

Central to their success will be the form and fitness of attacking trio, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and starlet, Lamine Yamal. All three have got on the scoresheet already this season.

Probable Lineups for Girona vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Girona in 4-3-3:

Gazzaniga; Frances, Gutierrez, Lopez, Blind, Martin, Herrera, Romeu, Tsygankov, Gil, Ruiz

The probable lineup for Barcelona in 4-3-3:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Balde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Olmo, Pedri, Casado, Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Barca bandwagon to keep on rolling

Although Girona haven’t lost in their last three meetings with Barcelona, we’re backing Barca to get the job done this weekend. They’ve been in imperious form so far this season, averaging three goals scored per game.

That’s largely due to their 7-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid before the international break. Nevertheless, the form of their forward players cannot be ignored. Raphinha plundered a hat-trick against Valladolid and has three assists to his name already this season.

Polish talisman, Robert Lewandowski, has started the season with unerring accuracy in front of goal, averaging one goal scored per game too.

Girona vs Barcelona Tip 1: Barcelona to Win @ 1.889 with 1xBet

Four or more goals anticipated

Given Barca’s free-flowing start to the La Liga season under Hansi Flick and Girona’s own prolific attacking options, we’re expecting a match laden with goals.

With Barca averaging three goals scored per game and Girona averaging just under two goals scored per game, we’re confident in backing Over 3.5 Goals at an odds-against price.

The last two fixtures between the sides have each had six goals, with Girona ending on the right side of both encounters 4-2. Nevertheless, Barca look a different animal so far this term and will be a threat for the full 90+ minutes.

Girona vs Barcelona Tip 2: Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.358 with 1xBet and @ 2.25 with Vbet

An all-action second half awaits

Looking at the early season data, Barcelona have averaged two goals scored per game in the second half of matches, compared with 1.25 goals scored in the first halves of matches.

Girona have averaged just 0.50 goals scored per game in the first halves of their matches, compared with 1.25 goals scored after the break.

All of which suggests we may see a cagier opening 45 minutes before opening up as a spectacle with more goals in the second period. We’ll back the 2nd Half having more goals scored than the 1st Half at odds against.

Girona vs Barcelona Tip 3: Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) @ 2.05 with 1xBet