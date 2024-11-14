Gabon vs Morocco Predictions: Morocco Expected to Win Comfortably

This exciting key contest puts Gabon under a tough test. Odds predict a win for Morocco due to their strong formation and winning streak in the group.

+

Various indicators point to Moroccan Atlas Lions winning the match with minimal goals and their key player scoring.

Best bets for Gabon vs Morocco

Morocco to Win with odds of 1.87 on 1xBet , giving them a 53% chance to secure the win.

, giving them a 53% chance to secure the win. Under 2.5 Match Goals, odds of 1.56 on 1xBet , suggesting a 64% chance of a low score result.

, suggesting a 64% chance of a low score result. Brahim Diaz to Score, odds of 4.75 on 1xBet, implying a 21% chance for Brahim to have the ball behind the net.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Morocco to Claim Victory & Dominate the Game

Morocco has so far shown good performance with a streak of 4 wins in group B and allowed very few goals behind their net. Meanwhile, Gabon stands at second position in the group and lost to Morocco in their last encounter which ended in a 4-1 score. While Gabon will have the home advantage in this encounter, Morocco's tough defense, and tactical midfield will limit Gabon's chances of controlling the game.

Gabon have kept their qualification chances alive with their performance in the last three matches. However, Morocco may not be a walk-over for them. Since the FIFA World Cup of 2022, Morocco has strengthened their tactical mind and defense and has become a force to watch out Subsequently, the Moroccan Atlas Lions have earned themselves the 13th position in FIFA Rankings.

Morocco to Win with 1.87 odds on 1xBet

Tight Contest to end with Under 2.5 Goals

While Gabon's last encounter with the Atlas Lions ended with high scores, The pressure from both teams to secure points is likely to restrict the result to under 2.5 goals. Gabon in their last three matches have not conceded any goal, hinting a positive change in their defence. The Moroccan Atlas Lions may be lucky to secure two goals against zero from the Gabon’s Panthers given their tactical forward players like Brahim Diaz and Hakim Ziyech. Bookmarkers have given low odds on this option making it the safest option to place a bet on.

Under 2.5 Goals, 1.56 odds on 1xBet

Brahim Diaz to Score as Morocco Pushes Forward

Brahim Diaz's skill and agility to navigate in tight spaces may leverage his abilities to penetrate Gabon’s defense team. Having secured two goals for Morocco in the last four group matches, Brahim has proven effective in converting scoring chances even within a challenging defense.