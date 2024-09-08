France vs Belgium Predictions: Same Outcome As At The Euros

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets for France vs Belgium ahead of the second round of the Nations League, next Monday at 8:45PM

France vs Belgium Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs Belgium

France should be expected to beat Belgium 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the UEFA Nations League Group A2 action continues, football fans will turn their attention to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Monday, 9 September, where France will face Belgium in a highly anticipated match.

France enters the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with a mission: to reclaim the title they won in the 2020/21 season. The tournament format has been revamped, adding a new knockout round in March 2025, which maintains momentum between the group phase and the finals scheduled for June 2025.

This expansion aims to make the tournament more competitive, and France, having reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals and the Olympic Games final, is determined to use this platform to rebuild and reach the summit once again.

Belgium, under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, approaches this clash with a sense of renewed purpose and a desire for revenge after being knocked out by Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 round of 16. A late own goal by Jan Vertonghen sealed Belgium’s fate in that encounter, leaving the Red Devils to reflect on another missed opportunity by their so-called "Golden Generation."

Probable Lineups for France vs Belgium

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

France (4-3-3) : Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Tchouameni, Griezmann; Dembele, Mbappè, Thuram.

The probable lineup for Belgium in the "system of play."

Belgium (4-3-3): Sels; Meunier, Theate, Faes, Castagne; De Bruyne, Tielemans, Onana; Doku, Lukebakio, Openda.

Reclaiming the Nations League Crown

Les Bleus have been handed a challenging group, often labelled the "Group of Death," alongside Italy and Belgium, two tough adversaries.

Didier Deschamps' side has shown resilience and quality, but after falling short at Euro 2024, where they were eliminated in the semi-finals by Spain, questions remain about their ability to overcome Europe's elite.

Deschamps has made several noteworthy selections for the Nations League, with new faces and returning players adding depth to the squad. Michael Olise, who impressed under Thierry Henry's guidance at the Olympics and recently moved to Bayern Munich, has been called up, adding creativity and flair to France’s attack. His versatility on the wings could be a game-changer against a Belgium side that has occasionally struggled defensively.

Olise's rise, along with Roma midfielder Manu Kone’s inclusion, reflects Deschamps' commitment to integrating young talent.

Kylian Mbappé is starting to impress with Real Madrid and remains France’s primary offensive weapon. Despite a subdued Euro 2024 performance, where he netted just once from the penalty spot, Mbappé is on the cusp of becoming France's third player to score 50 goals for the national team.

However, Marcus Thuram has enjoyed a blistering start in Serie A, scoring four goals in three matches with Inter Milan, and he’s likely to be included in France’s starting eleven.

A New Era and the Quest for Revenge

Kevin De Bruyne remains the lynchpin of the Belgian team.

The Manchester City midfielder's leadership and creativity will be pivotal, especially with the inclusion of emerging talents like Borussia Dortmund's Julien Duranville, who has earned his first national team call-up.

However, the 'Red Devils' will be without their top goalscorer, who has opted out to focus on his fitness after his transfer to Napoli.

Belgium's recent form has been inconsistent. They managed just two goals in four matches at Euro 2024 and struggled to score in the Nations League last season, finishing as runners-up to the Netherlands in their group.

Tedesco's tactical acumen will be tested as he tries to find the right balance between experience and youth, especially in high-stakes matches like this clash in Lyon.

Majer can stake a claim

Historically, France has had the upper hand in recent meetings between the two sides, winning their last three competitive encounters, including a dramatic 3-2 victory in the 2021 Nations League semi-finals where they came back from 2-0 down.

This psychological edge could play a role in the upcoming match, with France confident in their ability to overcome Belgium under pressure.

For Les Bleus, the challenge lies in balancing their traditionally strong defensive organisation with a need for more creativity and dynamism in attack.

During the Euros Deschamps’ reliance on a solid midfield trio has been criticised for its lack of creativity, especially in the absence of playmakers like Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann at their peak.

However, Belgium will be motivated by the prospect of revenge. The 85th-minute own goal that saw them exit Euro 2024 at the hands of France will be fresh in their minds, and Tedesco’s men will be eager to prove they can compete at the highest level despite their transitional phase.

Belgium’s defensive unit, now without veteran Jan Vertonghen, will be tested by France’s pace and movement.

The inclusion of younger players suggests a shift towards a more dynamic and pressing style, but it remains to be seen if this new-look defence can hold firm against a French attack that thrives on exploiting even the smallest of gaps.

