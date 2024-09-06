Predictions of the week/ Football predictions of the week

This week's soccer predictions offer in-depth analyses and forecasts for upcoming matches in top leagues.

Whether for bettors or fans, these expert insights are designed to help anticipate key moments and maximize chances of success.

Our betting selection

We've selected seven matches, two from the UEFA Nations League, one from World Cup Qualifiers Asia and two games from the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers and below are our predictions;

Matches Prediction Odds Tunisia vs Madagascar Tunisia win 2.23 DR Congo vs Guinea DR Congo win 1.93 Scotland vs Poland Draw 3.20 Portugal vs Croatia Portugal win 1.58 Estonia vs Slovakia Slovakia win 1.51 Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia Saudi Arabia win 1.31 Azerbaijan vs Sweden Sweden win 1.57

Odds courtesy of 1xbet. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Tunisia vs Madagascar

Tunisia to start their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a slim victory over Madagascar.

Date - 5th, September 2024

Kick-off - 10:00 PM EAT

League - Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Our Tip - Tunisia to win @2.23 odds.

Tunisia will be up against Madagascar on Thursday evening at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi as they hunt for a spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. The pair has met just once in a competitive encounter with Tunisia putting three past Madagascar in the AFCON encounter.

DR Congo vs Guinea

Congo DR will be keen to start their AFCON qualifier journey with a positive result against visiting Guinea.

Date - 6th, September 2024

Kick-off - 7:00 PM EAT

League - Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Our Tip - DR Congo to win @1.93 odds.

DR Congo will be hosting Guinea at Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa as the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick off this week. Guinea haven’t beaten Congo in their last four competitive matches, losing three while forcing a single draw.

Their most recent match came back in February in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Congo securing a 3-1 victory.

Scotland vs Poland

Poland and Scotland to settle for a scoring draw as UEFA Nations League qualifiers commence.

Date - 5th, September 2024

Kick-off - 9:45 PM EAT

League - UEFA Nations League

Our Tip - Both teams to settle for a draw @3.20 odds.

Scotland will be entertaining Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday as the UEFA Nations League qualifiers begin. The pair are in League A, Group 1 alongside Portugal and Croatia in what is believed to be a tough game.

These two teams have struggled in their recent matches in all competitions securing zero victories in their last four games. In their competitive encounters, Scotland and Poland have settled for 2-2 draws in two recent fixtures.

Portugal vs Croatia

Portugal to secure three points when they entertain Croatia at Estádio da Luz.

Date - 5th, September 2024

Kick-off - 9:45 PM EAT

League - UEFA Nations League

Our Tip - Portugal to win @1.58 odds

Portugal will be up against Croatia on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League qualifiers in the League A, Group 1. These two teams have met six times in competitive matches and Portugal are yet to lose any match to Croatia. In the most recent encounter, Portugal suffered a 2-1 loss to Croatia but it was just a friendly encounter.

Estonia vs Slovakia

Slovakia to snatch three points when they meet Estonia at A. Le Coq Arena on Thursday in the Nations League qualifiers.

Date - 5th, September 2024

Kick-off - 9:45 PM EAT

League - UEFA Nations League

Our Tip - Slovakia to beat Estonia @1.51 odds.

Slovakia faces a trip to A. Le Coq Arena against Estonia in the League C, Group 1 Nations League qualifiers. Both teams are not on a good run with Slovakia having won just a single match in their last four matches. Meanwhile, Estonia have picked two wins in their last four games.

On paper, Slovakia are stronger than Estonia and we expect them to get a win.

Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia

Indonesia to find it tough and lose to Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening.

Date - 5th, September 2024

Kick-off - 9:00 PM EAT

League - World Cup Qualifiers Asia

Our Tip - Saudi Arabia to win @1.31 odds.

Saudi Arabia will be hosting Indonesia on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in a FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier. Indonesia have failed to beat Saudi Arabia in their last four encounters in all competitions, losing all.

Indonesia have picked only a single victory in their last three games, losing once and drawing the other. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia have registered a similar result.

Azerbaijan vs Sweden

Sweden to start the UEFA Nations League with a victory over Azerbaijan.

Date - 5th, September 2024

Kick-off - 7:00 PM EAT

League - UEFA Nations League

Our Tip - Sweden to win @1.57 odds.

Sweden will travel to Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium to take on hosts Azerbaijan on Thursday in the first match of the UEFA Nations League. These two teams have met twice in a competitive tie, with Sweden winning 5-0 in the first leg of Euros before losing the reverse fixture by a 3-0 scoreline.

Conclusion

With predictions and analyses readily available, bettors are now better equipped to make informed decisions. Remember to bet responsibly, keeping it enjoyable while managing your risks.

For more tips and detailed guidance, check out the top betting sites. Don’t forget to return next week for more predictions.