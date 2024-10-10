FKF PL: Mathare United's struggles on return, can they turn it around?

Four matches into the new season and Mathare United remain winless on their return to the FKF Premier League.

Mathare United had a short stint, just a season in the National Super League and the Slum Boys returned to Kenya's top flight.

Mathare’s return excited their supporters but results haven’t been on their side, we take a look at what lies ahead for United.

Challenging start to the Premier League

Mathare United are familiar with success and on their return to the FKF Premier League, they have a legacy to live up to. The Slum Boys opened the 2024/25 season with a heavy defeat, AFC Leopards handed them a 4-0 defeat.

Away to Kakamega Homeboyz, they managed to secure their first point of the season with a barren draw. Against struggling Sofapaka, Mathare also dropped two crucial points as they were pegged back by visitors to register a 1-1 draw. Mathare had a tough match, visiting defending champions Gor Mahia and were hammered 4-0.

Mathare United’s next five matches

Mathare United have a chance to get back to winning ways after the FKF Premier League resumes. We take a look at the upcoming matches and their chances of picking their first victory. Their next five matches include Bidco United, Police FC, FC Talanta, KCB and Posta Rangers.

Among all those five fixtures, Bidco United remain the only match easier for Mathare United. Bidco United haven’t started well this campaign with only a single win so far from four opening matches. Bidco are winless in their first three opening matches, drawing twice and losing the other.

Mathare United squad

Mathare United had a number of in and outs during the transfer summer window but they tried to balance. Notably, Cliff Kasuti left Mathare United and joined MCF FC while Brian Okeyo and Emmanuel Imbayi also departed for Bidco United and Equity Bank FC respectively.

Other players include Donald Ange, Athman Ali, Pascal Oduk, Amos Okoth, Glenn Odhiambo, Samuel Woresha, Paul Were, Timothy Otieno and Tonny Odhiambo.

Mathare United also brought in some new faces with Harryson Lutta signing from Soy United while Dennis Mbevi joined from Kayole Youngstars. Kelvin Kimani and Christopher Koloti are on loan from AFC Leopards. Despite joining on loan from Mombasa Elite, Hakimu Msami, a versatile defender is widely regarded as one of the rising stars in Kenyan football, tipped to become the next big thing.

Can Mathare United remain in the FKF Premier League?

The Slum Boys have the capacity, experience and squad to remain in the Premier League come next here but more time is needed to find cohesion. The club has a good squad with experience to compete at the top level and it is a matter of time before results align with their input. Under the guidance of head coach John Kamau, who replaced the veteran Francis Kimanzi, Mathare United has a capable leader at the helm. Kamau, often referred to as 'Guardiola' due to his preference for a tactical style of play similar to that of Manchester City’s legendary coach, brings a fresh approach to the team.

With Kamua at the helm, who coached Posta Rangers will boost the club’s confidence as well as its survival hopes. If the club gives Kamau time, they will adapt to his system and eventually build chemistry on the pitch and without a doubt overcome their slow start to the current campaign.

We are backing Mathare United to get back to winning ways soon and remain in the FKF Premier League at 65%.