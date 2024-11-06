FKF PL: Assessing clubs facing defensive challenges after matchday 8

Matchday 8 of the FKF Premier League this season is already complete, and several clubs need help protecting their backline.

Well, they say a good attack will win you matches, but a strong defense will win you titles. In this article, we will look at clubs that have conceded more goals than the others and how that has affected their season so far.

Defensive struggles: Clubs conceding the most goals

So far in the FKF Premier League, four teams have had a poor record defensivewise and it has affected them in one way or the other in the domestic league. We take a look at the clubs and how they’ve performed so far;

Kakamega Homeboyz

Kakamega Homeboyz have conceded more goals than any other club so far in the FKF Premier League, 12 from their first opening seven games. One of the heaviest defeats they’ve suffered this season is the 4-1 loss to the league leaders. Another big loss was earlier in the season where they lost 3-0 to Mara Sugar in their opening fixture.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz has only scored five goals this season, placing them among the clubs with the lowest goal tally.

Mathare United

Mathare United, who appear to have rediscovered their form and are climbing up the table, are still among the teams with the second-highest number of goals conceded, totaling 11 so far. In their league opener, Mathare suffered one of the heaviest defeats on matchday one as AFC Leopards put four past them. On match day four, the Slum Boys found themselves on the same path as they lost to Gor Mahia with the same scoreline as the AFC Leopards.

In front of the goal, Mathare has managed to score just five goals so far and a number of them have turned out to be crucial. They had a 1-0 win over Sofapaka, their first-ever victory of the season before beating Talanta FC 2-0. Their most recent victory was against league leaders KCB, which propelled them to fourth on the log.

Tusker FC

In the list of the top four teams that have conceded many goals, Tusker FC is another club that has scored 11 goals, the same as Mathare United. Tusker FC have struggled this season in their backline, as they’ve lost two matches with a 3-2 scoreline, to Kariobangi Sharks and league leaders KCB.

Their attack has been in good form, scoring 12 goals in their first seven opening matches.

Posta Rangers

Completing the list of four teams is Posta Rangers who have conceded ten goals so far from their first opening six matches. The biggest loss of the season for Posta Rangers came against KCB as they were hammered 3-0. Gor Mahia repeated the same scoreline beating them at home to send them into the relegation zone.

How has it affected their league standings?

Posta Rangers’ bad defense has seen them in the relegation zone with five points, two above bottom-rooted Shabana FC who are still hunting for their first win of the season. Rangers have registered just one win so far this season while keeping only a single clean sheet.

Posta Rangers have a 78% chance of continuing their poor defensive record, making it likely they will concede goals in their upcoming matches.

Mathare United are on the rise and have kept two clean sheets in their most recent FKF Premier League games. The club seems to have gained confidence and their next fixture is against Posta Rangers.

We are giving them a 90% chance of keeping a clean sheet against the Posta Rangers.

Kakamega Homeboyz is in the relegation zone with five points same as the Posta Rangers. In their most recent encounter, Homeboyz suffered a 2-0 loss against struggling Sofapaka who in return picked their first win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC who are winless in their last two games are sixth on the log with 9 points, eight behind league leaders KCB.

Their backline has been unconvincing, and we anticipate their defensive struggles will continue, with an 85% chance of conceding in their upcoming matches, especially after allowing goals in each of their last six games.