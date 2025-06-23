ES Tunis vs Chelsea Predictions: In-form Portuguese still a value pick

Get three ES Tunis vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert before their final Club World Cup group game on 25/06 at 03:00 am.

Chelsea are still at value as they aim to secure qualification against a tough Tunisian side, despite recent struggles and a key player's suspension.

Best bets for ES Tunis vs Chelsea – alternative if the combo bet is unavailable

Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.70 with 1xBet

Pedro Neto Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.85 with 1xBet

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.10 with 1xBet

Chelsea will stroll to a 2-0 victory to finish second in Group D.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea prepare to face Tunisian champions ES Tunis in a winner-takes-all Group D clash at the 2025 Club World Cup. The Portuguese side haven't played as well as expected so far. They have lost to Brazilian side Flamengo and narrowly overcame LAFC.

Nicolas Jackson will be sidelined in this match, having received a red card against Flamengo. This gives Liam Delap another chance to impress and cement a place in the first team. The former Ipswich star player enjoyed a spectacular debut season in the 2024/25 Premier League but has looked a little unsure in his brief appearances in the tournament.

As for ES Tunis, they will be delighted to still have a shot at reaching the knockout stage in their final group game. Their victory over LAFC was richly deserved, and they’ve been tough to break down, having conceded only two to Flamengo.

Much of ES Tunis’ hopes will rest on Youcef Belaili’s form, who is likely to create chances for forwards such as Rodrigo Rodrigues.

Probable lineups for ES Tunis vs Chelsea

ES Tunis expected lineup: Ben Said; Meriah, Ben Ali, Ben Hamida, Tougai, Mokwana, Guenichi, Ogbelu, Konate, Belaili, Rodrigo

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; James, Cucurella, Colwill, Chalobah, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Neto, Palmer, Delap

Blues to win with a shutout OR Blues to keep Tunisians at bay

Given Chelsea’s current stuttering form at the tournament, it wouldn’t be wise to back Enzo Maresca’s men to win the match at such low odds.

It might be better to back them to win with a clean sheet. Although the Blues have conceded three goals so far in Group D, all three of those were scored by Flamengo when Chelsea had ten men.

They did manage a clean sheet in their victory over LAFC. Their probability of just 31.25% to win with a clean sheet makes this the value pick of our ES Tunis vs Chelsea predictions.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory over LAFC. They were rarely troubled and the ES Tunis frontline will find their first-choice defence too difficult to break down.

The probability of the Blues conceding has increased according to the betting markets, but this may be because they have conceded three to Flamengo in their previous Group D game.

The mitigating circumstances of playing the last half hour with ten men shouldn’t be overlooked. ES Tunis stars Rodrigo and Belaili haven’t faced defenders of the calibre of Chelsea’s often if at all, this season.

ES Tunis vs Chelsea Bet 1: Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.70 with 1xBet

Neto undervalued in the market

Portuguese forward Pedro Neto has scored two of the Blues’ three goals at the 2025 Club World Cup. However, he’s still given a mere 29.41% chance of scoring at any time against the Tunisians.

Given his form and confidence in front of the goal, this bet seems very attractive to back. Liam Delap is priced at odds to score any time, which should be avoided given that he’s still adjusting to Chelsea’s style and system.

With Enzo Maresca’s team structure allowing their number tens to play with freedom, it is better to back Neto to score than players such as Noni Madueke and Andrey Santos.

ES Tunis vs Chelsea Bet 2: Pedro Neto Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.85 with 1xBet

Tunisians to play a tight first-half

As with many African club teams, low-scoring games have been par the norm for ES Tunis so far at the 2025 Club World Cup. Just three goals have been scored in their opening two group games.

Given the importance of this game, they will surely avoid falling behind early, which would make winning much harder.

That’s why bettors should back the second half to feature more goals than the first period at odds against. Whatever the scoreline in the second 45 minutes, ES Tunis will need to commit bodies forward, as they must win to have a chance to qualify.