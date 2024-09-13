"Our football predictions expert shares three Empoli vs Juventus predictions ahead of this Serie A clash, this Saturday at 6 PM."

Empoli vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Empoli vs Juventus

Juventus Victory with odds of @ 1.781 on 1xBet, equating to a 55% chance of the visitors winning.

Dusan Vlahovic to score with odds of @ 2.25 on 1xBet, indicating a 47% chance of the striker scoring.

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 2.241 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to collectively score three or more.

Juventus should be expected to win against Empoli by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Two teams towards the top of the Serie A table will go head-to-head this weekend, as Juventus travel to Empoli looking to keep their unbeaten record intact, while the same can be said for their hosts.

It won’t be an easy trip for Juventus, as Empoli have already beaten Roma on their travels this season, as well as picking up a promising point against Bologna.

However, two 3-0 victories over Como and Verona have shown how ruthless Juve can be in the final third, and their 0-0 draw against Roma may have frustrated fans, but it was yet another pleasing defensive display.

Probable Lineups for Empoli vs Juventus

The probable lineup for Empoli in the "system of play."

Lach; Viti, Ismajli, Goglichidze, Pezzella, Grassi, Henderson, Gyasi, Fazzini, Colombo, Solbakken

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Cabal, Bremer, Gatti, Savona, Fagioli, Locatelli, Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula, Vlahovic

Three wins from four for Juve

Juventus have almost had a flawless start to their campaign, beginning with two 3-0 victories before drawing 0-0 at home to Roma.

Under Thiago Motta, the former Bologna head coach is already getting a tune out of his new side, appearing to handle the extreme pressures that come with Juve incredibly well.

More impressively, they’ve kept three clean sheets in a row. Empoli are also unbeaten, impressing in their win against Roma. However, there’s something special going on at Juve at present. Motta’s influence on the team has been instantaneous.

Empoli will make it tough, but Juve must win these kinds of games if they are to keep tabs on Inter.

Empoli vs Juventus Bet 1: Juventus Victory @ 1.781 on 1xBet

Serbian to snatch a goal

If Juve are to win, they may need their leading talisman to once again be on the scoresheet. Dusan Vlahovic scored 16 goals in 33 Serie A appearances last season, which was more impressive considering that Juve underperformed.

He’s already bagged a brace against Verona, as the Serbian striker continues to show why he’s one of the best in Europe. The fact he is also the club’s main penalty take always helps when you’re backing a player to score.

He did, however, miss a penalty in this fixture last term, but he got his revenge when scoring at home against Empoli a few months later.

Empoli will do extremely well to keep him quiet across the 90 minutes.

Empoli vs Juventus Bet 2: Dusan Vlahovic Anytime Scorer @ 2.25 on 1xBet

Goals underestimated in the market

Juventus may head into this with three clean sheets to their name, but Empoli will back themselves to end that run.

They were mightily impressive against Roma, grabbing a couple of goals and the win without really dominating the match.

Empoli have scored against Juventus in three of the last five head-to-head matches, where three have also seen at least three goals between the two sides.

We’ve seen how dangerous Juventus can be in front of goal already, but the hosts have shown against both Roma and Bologna they can go toe to toe with most teams in Serie A.

Empoli vs Juventus Bet 3: Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.241 on 1xBet