Czechia vs Ukraine Predictions: visitors to earn good result

Our football predictions expert shares his predictions for Czechia vs Ukraine ahead of this Nations League B clash on Tuesday at 8:45 PM.

Czechia vs Ukraine Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Czechia vs Ukraine

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 1.77 on 1xBet , equating to a 60% chance of both sides finding the back of the net.

, equating to a 60% chance of both sides finding the back of the net. Draw Or Ukraine with odds of @ 1.692 on 1xBet , indicating a 62% chance of the visitors not losing the game.

, indicating a 62% chance of the visitors not losing the game. Multi Goals: 2-3 odds of @ 1.95 on 1xBet, representing a 51% chance for exactly two or three goals being scored.

Czechia and Ukraine should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Fortuna Arena in Prague will be the battleground for a crucial UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday evening, as Czechia faces off against Ukraine in a League B Group 1 contest.

Czechia’s campaign got off to a disastrous start as Ivan Hasek’s men were humbled 4-1 by Georgia, leaving them at the bottom of the group with a negative goal difference. The Czechs found themselves trailing 4-0 within the first 66 minutes in Tbilisi, with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze, Giorgi Chakvetadze, and Giorgi Kochorashvili. A late strike from Lukas Kalvach did little to mask the disappointment of a heavy defeat, as Czechia's woes continue from their early exit at the European Championships just three months prior.

Ukraine also stumbled in their Nations League opener, losing 2-1 to Albania in a game played at Prague’s Stadion Letna due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite taking the lead through right-back Yukhym Konoplya early in the second half, Ukraine couldn’t hold on as Albania hit back with two quick goals from Ardian Ismajli and Jasir Asani.

Probable Lineups for Czechia vs Ukraine

The probable lineup for Czechia in the "system of play."

Czechia (3-4-3): Kovar; Zima, Krejci, Vitik; Coufal, Soucek, Kalvach, Zeleny; Provod, Schick, Hlozek.

The probable lineup for Ukraine in the "system of play."

Ukraine (4-3-3): Trubin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Zinchenko, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Yaremchuk, Kabaev.

Czechia’s Struggles Continue

Relegated from League A last season, the pressure is mounting on Czechia to avoid slipping further down the Nations League ladder.

Hasek, who initially enjoyed a strong start with four consecutive wins after taking over in January, is now searching for his first competitive victory after a run of four games without success.

Czechia’s defensive vulnerabilities are glaring, having both scored and conceded in all eight matches under Hasek’s management. The team has at least managed to find the back of the net in their last 11 games, with the last blank coming against Albania in November 2023.

Example: Czechia vs Ukraine Bet 1: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.77 with 1xBet

Ukraine aiming for promotion

Ukraine’s opening match defeat leave them in third place in the group, but with ample opportunities to turn their fortunes around as they aim for promotion to League A, a division they briefly competed in during the 2020-21 campaign.

Sergiy Rebrov’s side will remain in the Czech Republic capital, as they face a side also licking their wounds from an underwhelming Euro 2024 showing.

The visitors’ history against Czechia in the Nations League is favourable, having won both encounters during the 2018-19 season.

Their most recent meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in a friendly in 2021, with Matej Vydra scoring a late equaliser for the Czechs.

Example: Czechia vs Ukraine Bet 2: Draw Or Ukraine @ 1.692 with 1xBet

Yarmolenko hunting a historic record

Czechia’s woes were compounded in Georgia with the early exit of left wing-back Matej Rynes due to a back injury, forcing his Sparta Prague teammate Jaroslav Zeleny to step in. It remains to be seen if Rynes will recover in time for the clash against Ukraine, but Zeleny is expected to retain his place if needed.

In attack, Adam Hlozek may either partner or replace Patrick Schick as Hasek looks to inject some potency into the forward line.

Ukraine, meanwhile, have had their own injury issues with key attacking figures Artem Dovbyk and Mykhaylo Mudryk both unavailable for this Nations League window.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was only a late substitute against Albania, is likely to be restored to his customary midfield role alongside Vitaliy Mykolenko on the left side. Captain Andriy Yarmolenko is expected to feature off the bench once more, as he continues his pursuit of Andriy Shevchenko’s all-time goalscoring record for Ukraine, needing just two more goals to match the legendary striker’s tally of 48.

Matches involving Czechia have consistently delivered goals at both ends, with the team conceding and scoring in their last eight matches.

Similarly, seven of Ukraine’s last nine games have seen both teams find the net, which bodes well for those backing a high-scoring encounter.

The Czechs have scored two or more goals in six of their past 10 home matches, and Ukraine have done the same in five of their last 10 away fixtures, suggesting that defences may once again be under significant pressure.

Example: Czechia vs Ukraine Bet 3: Multi Goals: 2-3 @ 1.95 with 1xBet