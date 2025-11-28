Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predictions: Tipping the Eagles

Our betting expert is backing a home win for the Eagles as they welcome the Red Devils to Selhurst Park on Sunday, 30 November.

+

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace to win at odds of 2.30 on BetWinner

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.09 on BetWinner

Ismaila Sarr to score or assist at odds of 2.25 on BetWinner

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Goalscorers prediction - Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace saw their five-game unbeaten run end this week as they were narrowly defeated by Racing Strasbourg. However, their recent form has been encouraging. Oliver Glasner’s men are also unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season. They sit fifth in the table. There will be no fear when Manchester United come to town.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, appeared to have turned a corner not long ago. However, a lacklustre defeat to Everton has halted their momentum. They’re now winless in three and weren’t able to find a way past the Toffees despite having home advantage. Ruben Amorim and his players have struggled on the road, winning just one of seven games across all competitions.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Lacroix, Guehi, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Pino

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mount, Diallo, Mbeumo

Palace to bounce back at Selhurst Park

Palace have picked up some really good results this season, highlighted by impressive wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool. A blip in October saw them lose a bit of ground. However, they responded by going five games unbeaten and keeping four clean sheets. Glasner has done a fantastic job.

Will Hughes joined Palace’s list of injuries during the Strasbourg game. The likes of Caleb Kporha, Borna Sosa, and Cheick Doucoure are also out. Marc Guehi was substituted in that game but is expected to be fit for this one. Meanwhile, United will probably be without Matheus Cunha after his recent training incident. Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire are also injured.

All things considered, neither side will be at full strength, but the hosts are closer to it. With the home crowd at their backs, they’ll fancy their chances here.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Bet 1: Crystal Palace to win at odds of 2.30 on BetWinner

Palace to frustrate United

The Red Devils have struggled against the Eagles lately, failing to win any of their last four clashes against them. They lost 2-0 back in February and haven’t scored a goal against Palace since September 2023. It’s a statistic both sides will be very aware of.

This is not expected to be a high-scoring affair either. While there have been plenty of goals in Palace’s other games, their PL encounters have been tight. All of their last four matches have resulted in under 2.5 goals, and they’re at 58% for the season.

After watching Everton shut them out, and with Cunha and Sesko absent, Glasner will see a big opportunity for a clean sheet. The Manchester giants haven’t really struggled in front of goal much this season. However, Palace’s home form is solid, and they can certainly frustrate the opponents.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.09 on BetWinner

Backing Sarr to deliver again

No Palace player has directly contributed to more goals this season than Ismaila Sarr (10). He’s found the back of the net eight times in all competitions and impressed with some excellent performances. United need to find a way to contain the Senegalese attacker.

He’s also overdue a league goal, having gone six Premier League matches without finding the net. However, he scored four times in other competitions during that spell. The 27-year-old remains a threat, and Amorim will be fully aware of that

While a few players could get involved, Sarr is the only likely to step up here.