Congo vs South Africa Predictions: Bafana Bafana Backed in Congo

After a 5-0 win in the reverse fixture, it’s clear Congo vs South Africa predictions are going to fancy the road team. Read here for our best bets.

+

Congo vs South Africa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Congo vs South Africa

South Africa -1 with odds of @2.31 on BetWinner , equating to a 32.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 32.3% implied probability. Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @ 2.25 on BetWinner , equating to a 44.4% implied probability.

, equating to a 44.4% implied probability. South Africa to win the first half with odds of @ 2.31 on BetWinner, equating to a 42.2% implied probability.

South Africa are predicted to beat Congo 3-0 on Tuesday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat is the venue for Congo vs South Africa in AFCON qualifying.

Beaten 5-0 in Gqeberha a few days ago, Congo have their work cut out to progress from their group. They have just three points on the board after three matches and are priced as massive underdogs for this clash with South Africa.

Outclassed by Bafana Bafana on matchday three, Congo have lost consecutive matches to nil. They have scored one goal in three matches.

South Africa can book their place in the next phase with a victory. Already four points ahead of Congo, they will be hoping to improve their away goals tally in an effort to overtake Uganda for the top spot.

Having comprehensively beaten the same opponent on Friday, Bafana Bafana are going to be expecting an easy victory on the road here. Bookies make them odds-on, which forces us to be a bit inventive when trying to find value with our Congo vs South Africa predictions.

Probable Lineups for Congo vs South Africa

Congo probable XI:

Mafoumbi; Andzouana, Makosso, Bidounga, Poaty; Makouta, Otanga, Ndockyt; Bassouamian, Ibayi, Mboungou.

South Africa probable XI:

Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Dortley, Modiba; Mokoena, Aubaas; Mokwana, Appollis; Foster, Zwane.

Backing Bafana Bafana To Cover

Getting a 3.10 price on a team to cover the -1 spread after they have beaten the same opponent 5-0 is too good to turn down.

There was some unsustainable finishing for South Africa to score five times from eight shots on target, but their 66% possession reflects how one-sided the match was.

We only need a 2-0 or 3-1 win for South Africa to land this wager. Congo have lost four of their last seven matches by multiple goals.

Congo vs South Africa Bet 1: South Africa -1 @ 2.31 with BetWinner

Goals Expected Again

South Africa’s three matches in this group stage have produced 14 total goals. Congo might have scored just once in their three matches, but that doesn’t put us off backing the over.

South Africa’s attack has cleared this line on its own in their last two matches. They conceded two goals each against Uganda and South Sudan. While Congo’s attack hasn’t been very productive, they will have opportunities to find the net in this match.

A price of 2.25 has exceptional value given what we have seen from South Africa in this qualifying campaign.

Congo vs South Africa Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.25 with BetWinner

Favourites Take Early Lead

South Africa have been leading at half-time in all three of their matches in this group. Congo were 3-0 down by the interval on Friday, and were losing to Uganda at the break, when they met in Kampala last month.

Playing away from home is obviously a factor, but these odds still seem very generous for South Africa to hold a half-time lead.

On Friday, Congo had only 34% possession and managed just four shots on target, leading to a game that was effectively decided by half-time. While this match may not be as one-sided, backing the visitors in the Congo vs South Africa predictions is definitely a smart choice.