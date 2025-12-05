How to bet on Como 1907 after their incredible Serie A start

After securing a top ten finish in their debut Serie A season, Como are aiming to establish themselves as serious contenders for European football.

2025/26 Serie A Markets Odds Como (Serie A Winner) 65.0 Como (Top 4 Finish) 5.50 Como (Relegation) 100 Inter vs Como (Under 2.5 Goals) 2.11

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

How Cesc Fabregas guided Como 1907 to the top six

Como 1907 are currently just four points behind the top of Serie A after 13 games. They’ve lost just once all season and have a serious chance of qualifying for European football next season.

This represents a significant improvement compared to their tenth-place finish last season. Como 1907 lost 15 of their 38 Serie A games in 2024/25, which is almost half. They ended the campaign with a negative goal difference, too, but the situation has changed completely this year.

Currently, they have the second-best goal difference (+12) in the league, which is only bettered by Inter (+15).

Their games feature an average of only 2.00 goals scored per game, making it the joint-third-lowest goal average in the division. Only games involving Lazio and Roma have seen fewer goals. Also, their average was 1.64 before their recent comprehensive 5-1 victory over Torino.

Only two Serie A matches involving Como 1907 have seen more than 2.5 goals this season. Ironically, those games were against relegation-threatened opponents, Verona and Torino. Como's strong defence plays a large factor in the low number of goals per game. They’ve conceded just 0.5 goals per game, a figure matched only by Roma.

Como’s 12.6 xGA is the third-lowest in the Serie A this season. Only Juventus (11.1) and Inter (10.9) have better underlying numbers. Yet they’ve conceded only seven goals, which suggests they are overperforming in terms of defence.

Much of this success is due to the form of their goalkeeper, Jean Butez, who currently has the best save rate in the league (86.4%).

Their style of play at home has been the foundation of their success, as they average 2.14 points per home game. Como have kept four clean sheets in front of their own fans, conceding just 0.43 goals at home.

Fabregas has coached his side to control possession and play deep in their opponents’ half. That’s shown by the team that has the highest possession average in the league. Additionally, their PPDA is 6.91, which is the lowest in the league. It indicates that they pressure their opponents a lot.

Why the upcoming weeks are crucial to Como 1907’s European qualification hopes

Although they’ve started their season well, their upcoming fixtures could determine whether they finish in the top six. In the following ten days, they face two difficult away matches against Inter and Roma, who are currently in third and fourth place, respectively.

If they can avoid defeat, or ideally win at least one of these fixtures, they should remain close to the top teams. After that, they face mid-table teams Lecce and Udinese, followed by an away match against relegation-threatened Pisa.

Their away form hasn’t been as impressive as their home form, but their 5-1 win at Torino is an indication of their evolution in recent months. They haven’t lost a league match since 30 August, so Fabregas is clearly nurturing a team spirit that currently seems invincible.

+