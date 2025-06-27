Club World Cup knockout betting: Hunting for value in the last 16

Many of the usual suspects are in the knockout stage of the 2025 Club World Cup, but the all-Brazilian tie is one that’s caught our attention.

Our football betting expert believes the Palmeiras vs Botafogo game is mispriced by the bookies, while the other Brazilian sides could put up a fight.

Club World Cup 2025 Match Odds Markets Odds Botafogo to Beat Palmeiras 3.48 Chelsea to Beat Benfica 2.10 PSG to Beat Inter Miami 1.18 Flamengo to Draw With Bayern Munich 4.08 Inter to Draw With Fluminense 3.66 Man City to Beat Al Hilal 1.31 Real Madrid to Beat Juventus 1.66 Borussia Dortmund to Beat CF Monterrey 1.78

Botafogo to maintain good form over Palmeiras

According to the betting markets, Palmeiras are the pre-game favourites to win their all-Brazilian last-16 tie with Botafogo.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo is one of the most intense rivalries in Brazilian football, with Botafogo running out Brazilian Serie A winners in 2024. Botafogo are unbeaten in their last five competitive meetings with Palmeiras, so we’re happy to back a Botafogo win here at a surprising probability of just 30.30%.

Benfica’s winless run against English teams to continue

Chelsea will be very confident of advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup. Their Portuguese opponents, Benfica, haven’t beaten an English side since 2014, and they have lost all of their previous clashes with the Blues.

Benfica shouldn’t be underestimated after their surprise win over Bayern Munich, but Chelsea have more weapons in their arsenal to secure the win.

PSG to prevail without the injured Dembele

The 2024/25 Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be full of confidence as they prepare to face Inter Miami in their last-16 tie.

The stage is set for PSG’s reunion with Lionel Messi, although Luis Enrique’s side are expected to be without their injured forward Ousmane Dembele. Nevertheless, Inter Miami’s defensive frailties will surely be exposed by the likes of Doue, Kvaratskhelia and co.

Defensively sound Flamengo to take Bayern to extra time

Bayern’s defeat to Benfica in their recent group game has led us to revise our expectations of the German giants. Their last-16 tie against current Brazilian Serie A leaders, Flamengo, will not be easy.

Flamengo have conceded just four goals in 11 Serie A games, and they have conceded just two in their three Club World Cup games to date. We believe Flamengo can do enough to push Bayern into extra time, where the game becomes more of a lottery.

Fluminense to play the full 120 minutes against Inter

Brazilian side Fluminense did enough to get out of their group with two goalless draws and a win. Their goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund is a notable result, especially since the Brazilians posted more shots and corners than their German counterparts.

We think they could be difficult opponents for Inter, who needed a red card for River Plate to win their final group stage game. Backing a draw in normal time seems to be the value play here.

Man City cruise past Al Hilal

Al Hilal finished second in Group H, ahead of RB Salzburg, which is a solid achievement for the Saudi Arabian side. Their time in the competition is likely to be cut short in the last 16, as they lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Guardiola’s men finished the group stage with a 100% record, scoring 13 and conceding only two. They will not make it easy for Al Hilal on Tuesday.

Real Madrid to land a statement win over Juve

After Juventus’ 5-2 thrashing by Manchester City, the Italian giants must settle for one of the toughest last-16 opponents in Real Madrid. Real easily topped Group H, winning two and drawing one, while conceding just two goals.

Juve’s wins over Al Ain and Wydad AC were routine, so facing Xabi Alonso’s men will be a major step up in quality. Juve struggled to cope with Man City’s dynamic play on Thursday, and we expect a similar outcome against Real.

Dortmund to have too much for Mexicans

Borussia Dortmund topped Group F with two wins and a draw. They only scored five in three games, but their miserly defence also conceded just three. Mexican side CF Monterrey weren’t expected to qualify from Group E, but they clinched second place ahead of River Plate.

Monterrey conceded just one goal in the group stage, but Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, Julian Brandt and new signing Jobe Bellingham should have too much power and flair for Rayados to handle.