Chelsea vs Tottenham Predictions: Blues to Win End-to-End London Derby

Get three Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips from our football expert, ahead of Thursday’s Premier League derby at 21:00 on 03/04/2025.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea to win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.625 with BetWinner

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.79 with BetWinner

Chelsea to win 2-1 at odds of 8.00 with BetWinner

Enzo Maresca’s Blues will bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal to beat Spurs 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Chelsea and Tottenham lock horns this week in a London derby that marks the start of their respective Premier League season run-ins. Both teams went into the recent international break off the back of disappointing league defeats.

Chelsea have won their last two home games against West Ham and Southampton, moving back into the Premier League’s top four. Enzo Maresca’s men remain inconsistent, with four wins and four defeats in their last eight games.

Maresca should be buoyed by the return of several key players to full fitness for this London derby. Nicholas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke are all set to give Maresca a selection boost, reinforcing their forward line.

It looked like Tottenham had turned a corner in February after three wins on the spin. However, recent losses to Manchester City and Fulham, alongside a home draw with Bournemouth, have derailed them once again.

Tottenham have lost a worrying eight of their 14 away games so far this season and have drawn only once. This underlines the team’s current inability to grind out results and explains why they remain in a lowly 14th position.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Sanchez; Fofana, Cucurella, Colwill, Badiashile, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario; Spence, Udogie, Romero, Davies, Bentancur, Bissouma, Gray, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Blues to Keep Top Four Hopes Alive

Chelsea’s home form has been the bedrock of their much-improved 2024/25 Premier League campaign. The Blues have averaged two points per game in front of their own fans this term.

As for Tottenham, they average just 1.14 points per away game. After a hat-trick of victories over Brentford, Manchester United and Ipswich, Spurs have gone three games without a win.

Although Chelsea have kept clean sheets in their last two home games, we don’t expect them to make it three on the bounce. For all their flaws, Tottenham are still a threat going forward. In fact, they score 1.79 goals per away game.

Both teams have scored in 71% of Chelsea’s home games. Therefore, we’re starting our Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions by backing the Blues to win without a clean sheet.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Bet 1: Chelsea to win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.625 with BetWinner

Three or Fewer Goals Seem to be the Value Play

According to the data, 71% of Chelsea’s home games have featured three goals or fewer. Meanwhile, 64% of Tottenham’s away games have also featured three goals scored or fewer.

With a probability of 56.50% offered on the Under 3.5 Goals market, this seems like a sensible betting option.

The longer odds on Under 3.5 Goals may be influenced by their seven-goal thriller at Spurs earlier this season. However, Over 3.5 Goals has only occurred in three of the last ten meetings between the two teams at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Bet 2: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.79 with BetWinner

2-1 Prediction Based on Historical Results

Chelsea have scored exactly two goals against Tottenham in five of their last six home competitive matches with Spurs.

With the Blues averaging 1.93 goals scored per home game this season, two goals are very likely once again here. Away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Ange Postecoglu’s Spurs also average 1.79 goals scored per away game, so the visitors could grab a goal in this contest.

Given the correlation of recent historical results between these sides, a probability of just 12.5% for a 2-1 scoreline is considerably lower than it should be. That’s why we’re happy to take this as a one-off value play.