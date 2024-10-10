Can Nairobi City Stars recover from their disappointing start?

Nairobi City Stars find themselves fighting relegation early in the 2024/25 FKF Premier League season.

With their status and a club that was among top six teams last season, it is a disappointing start to the current campaign. Can they rediscover their form and chase for a top four finish?

2023/24 season review

Nairobi City Stars had a campaign with ups and downs last season as they managed to finish 6th on the log. Out of 34 matches, Simba wa Nairobi registered 13 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses in the process. Only Gor Mahia, Tusker FC, Police and Bandari FC had more wins than Nairobi City Stars.

It was a massive improvement compared to last season but one where they finished just five points above the relegation zone.

FKF Premier League struggles

Nairobi City Stars has had a bad start to the current FKF Premier League campaign, with still no win after three opening matches. Their first test in the domestic league was against Bidco United and they were held to a 1-1 draw. In a match they took an early lead through Yuto Kasaba, Eugene Ikutwa secured a point for Bidco as he scored the leveller with 6 minutes to stoppage time.

City Stars then later lost their two consecutive matches, going down to Mara Sugar, who beat them 1-0 before another 2-1 defeat to AFC Leopards a week later.

Squad strength and depth

Nairobi City Stars have a good squad with experience and also managed to add depth during the transfer window. Defensive midfielder Sven Yidah returned to the club after two seasons out from South African side Marumo Gallants. The club also snatched Stephen Bulugu from Muhoroni Youth on a two year deal.

Bulugu was a direct replacement for Dennis Wanjala, who left the club and signed for Tusker FC. The former Mtibwa Sugar youth player is well known for his physicality and pace, and will be of massive help for Simba wa Nairobi. On their attacking ranks, City Stars added Andre Kalama who was a key player in Sofapaka’s survival from relegation last season.

James Ssemambo also signed for Nairobi City Stars from Burundian side Bumamuru FC.

Among players who departed including Samuel Kapen who signed for Gor Mahia, Shem Oluoch also headed to Shabana FC. Naivas signed Newton Ochieng with also Sosthenes Idah and Andrew Kisilu also departing.

Nairobi City Stars upcoming fixtures

City Stars have two upcoming fixtures after the international break and could use them to turn around their poor start to the current season. They face struggling Sofapaka who are rooted to the bottom of the table so far without a win in their first three opening fixtures. Sofapaka haven’t beaten City Stars in their last four outings in the Premier League, something Simba wa Nairobi can build on.

After Sofapaka, their next fixture will be away to Kakamega Homeboyz, another side that hasn’t started its season well. Homeboyz have played four matches so far, two draws and two defeats where they’ve managed to score just two goals while conceding six in the process.

Can City Stars recapture form?

Despite their rocky start to the current campaign, City Stars have a chance to regain the lost ground in the upcoming fixtures. Their encounters against Sofapaka who are struggling at the bottom of the table and also Kakamega Homeboyz inconsistency. A win against these two teams will help City Stars build momentum while boosting their confidence and eventually get back their competitive edge.

City Stars have a 60% probability of bouncing back and finishing among the top seven clubs by the end of the season.