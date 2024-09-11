Can Gor Mahia surpass last season's points tally?

Gor Mahia have the chance of retaining the title in the 2024/25 season but they’re yet to kick the ball in the domestic league due to the CAF CL

Overview of Gor Mahia’s 2023/24 season performance

Gor Mahia won the 21st title last season with three matches to go and managed to accumulate 73 points in the process. K’Ogalo registered 21 wins in the domestic league, losing only three matches, the fewest in the league while drawing 10 matches.

Without a doubt, their defense delivered them a title as they conceded only 13 goals in 31 matches with another seven coming in after the club had been already declared champions. On the firing forward, the club scored 48 goals in total.

Bandari, Talanta and Kenya Police were the only teams to beat Gor Mahia last season in the domestic leagues. The Green Army managed to beat their closest challenger Tusker FC 1-0 on both legs while also claiming maximum points in the Mashemeji Derby against their rivals AFC Leopards.

All eyes will be on Gor Mahia as they aim to retain the title for the 22nd time while also featuring in the CAF Champions League. Do the Mighty Gor Mahia have all what it takes to beat last season’s tally?

Squad Changes Ahead of the 2024/25 Season

Not many players were shown the door from the Gor Mahia’s camp but the biggest name is Benson Omalla. Omalla helped K’Ogallo win the league as he scored 19 goals, winning the Golden Boot, beating the likes of Tito Okello and John Mark Makwatta to the award.

Under new head coach Leonard Neiva, Gor Mahia strengthened their squad ahead of the new campaign bringing in Chris Pius Akena, Dedeo Bendeka, and Samuel Kapen and Enock Morisson. Patrick Sibomana was the other player who departed the Green Army and the left-footed winger is currently without a club. Winger John Macharia, who is headed to Bandari also left alongside Patrick Kadduu and Rodgers Mugisha na John Macharia.

Competition from Rival Teams

Tusker FC have been one of the challengers for Gor Mahia in the recent seasons having won the title in 2021 and back in 2016. In all those other seasons since 2016, it has been Gor Mahia all through. The Brewers will need to rebuild once again having sacked experienced coach Robert Matano and also released key goalkeeper Brian Bwire who headed to South Africa’s side Polokwane.

One of the finest strikers Tusker had was Eric Kapaito who left alongside Daniel Sakari.

Police FC have also been a force in the Kenya Premier League as well as the CAF Champions League. Police are expected to challenge Gor Mahia but chances of them winning the league remain low and would probably give them a top three or two finish.

Predictions and Projections for the 2024/25 Season

Gor Mahia have a high chance of winning the 2024/25, they’ve done it before and will without a doubt do it again. Despite the destruction from the CAF Champions League, Gor Mahia know how to start the campaign and end it well.

With a list of experienced players in their squad, we are giving Gor Mahia 80% chances of winning the league this season.

Gor Mahia’s best season in terms of point accumulation since 2014 was in the 2018-19 campaign where they had 84. The Green Army has all what it takes to beat last season’s 73 points. We expect them to at least reach 75 points this season at 85% probability.