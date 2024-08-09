Brazil Women vs USA Women Predictions: Marta to score but lose her final match

Our football predictions expert brings you their Brazil Women vs USA Women tips

Our football predictions expert brings you their Brazil Women vs USA Women tips ahead of their Olympic gold medal match at 4 pm on Saturday.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brazil Women vs USA Women

USA Victory with odds of @1.92 on 1xBet , equating to a 51% chance of Emma Hayes’ side winning.

, equating to a 51% chance of Emma Hayes’ side winning. Marta to score with odds of @ 5.00 on 1xBet , indicating a 29% chance of the wide player scoring.

, indicating a 29% chance of the wide player scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.00 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

The USA should beat Brazil 4-2 in a thoroughly entertaining final.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Brazil and the USA go toe-to-toe for the gold medal on Saturday and it promises to be an intriguing clash.

The USWNT are the most successful team at the Olympics, having secured the gold medal on four occasions. However, this will be their first appearance in the final since London 2012, where they earned a 2-1 victory over Japan.

The USA women’s team had a disappointing World Cup last year so they drafted in Emma Hayes to take them back to the very pinnacle of the game. The former Chelsea boss took over in November and has had a transformative effect. Her team have won all five of their matches in this tournament.

Brazil were fortunate to make it out of the group stages. They finished 3rd, behind both Japan and Spain, meaning they relied on results elsewhere to reach the quarter-finals. Marta was sent off in their final group game but their run to the final means the legendary captain will have the chance to win the gold in her final match.

The Brazilians have played their best stuff in the knockout stages, eliminating the hosts and the team that are ranked world number one by FIFA.

Probable Lineups for Brazil Women vs USA Women

The probable lineup for Brazil in the "system of play."

Lorena; Ferreira, Tarciane, Lauren; Da Silva, Angelina, Yaya, Yasmin; Marta, Nunez, Priscila

The probable lineup for USA in the "system of play."

Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson; Rodman, Horan, Coffey, Dunn; Swanson, Smith, Lavelle

USA to secure a fifth gold

Brazil have only ever secured the silver medal in this competition and we are backing them to fall short in the first of our Brazil vs USA predictions.

The Brazilians may have bounced back from their poor showing in the group stages but their defensive frailties will have alarm bells ringing ahead of this one. They have also lost their last seven games against the United States.

Emma Hayes has made the USA a possession-hungry team. They have averaged 66% possession in this tournament but that hasn’t come at the expense of attacking edge.

The USWNT scored 11 goals in their five matches and have the quality to beat Brazil here. Many doubted the level of progress made by the new head coach ahead of this tournament but they have proven the detractors wrong.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Bet 1: USA Victory @ 1.92 with 1xBet

Marta to get her 120th goal for Brazil

Gabi Portilho has been the hero for Brazil in the knockout stages but will miss the final due to the yellow cards she has picked up against. Marta will likely return to the team and we are backing the 38-year-old to get her name on the scoresheet.

Marta scored three goals in two games for her national team before this tournament. She played her club football with Orlando Pride, where she was also strutting her best stuff ahead of this competition. She hasn’t got going so far but the final is chance of redemption.

The midfielder has scored 119 goals for her country and will be keen to make her final game a memorable one by rounding it off with a goal.

Brazil Women vs USA Womene Bet 2: Marta Anytime Scorer @ 5.00 with 1xBet

Attack is the best form of defence

There were goals and chances galore in Brazil’s semi-final win over Spain and we should see a feast of attacking football here. Arthur Elias has looked to make his team a more proactive side and to attack with a higher tempo since taking charge. This was apparent in the clash with Spain. Brazil won 4-2 and there were a whopping 45 shots in the match.

The USA needed extra time to beat Germany in their semi-final but they were wasteful in front of goal. Emma Hayes’ side racked up 13 shots in normal time and were credited with creating two big chances in that period.

With both teams possessing a great deal of firepower, backing both teams to score at odds of 2.00 with 1xBet looks a solid bet.

Brazil Women vs USA WomenBet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 2.00 with 1xBet