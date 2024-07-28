Brazil vs Japan Olympics Predictions: Selecao to samba into next round

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Brazil vs Japan ahead of their clash, this Sunday at 5 PM.

Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brazil vs Japan

Brazil Victory with odds of @2.836 on 1xBet , equating to a 36.4% chance of the club winning.

, equating to a 36.4% chance of the club winning. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @1.909 on 1xBet , indicating a 54% chance of two goals or less in the match.

, indicating a 54% chance of two goals or less in the match. Both teams to score in both halves - No with odds of @1.04 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to not find the back of the net.

Brazil should be expected to win against Japan by a scoreline of 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Brazil and Japan lock horns on Sunday evening, both aiming to secure the three points and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Brazil edged past Nigeria with a narrow 1-0 victory, making it three consecutive wins on the bounce across all competitions. They will be a difficult team to break down, having not conceded in 270 minutes.

Japan were expected to lose to Spain, and they did with a 2-1 score, but put up a good fight. They’ll need to show more in front of goal if they are to beat Brazil and stay in the tournament.

In the men’s game, Brazil’s arch rivals Argentina were denied an equalising goal against Morocco. Their head coach, Javier Mascherano, was not impressed.

Probable Lineups for Brazil vs Japan

The probable lineup for Brazil in the "system of play."

Lorena; Tamires, Tarciane, Rafaelle Souza, Antonia, Marta, Sampaio, Yaya, Ludmila, Nunes, Portilho

The probable lineup for Japan in the "system of play."

Yamashita; Koga, Kumagai, Minami, Seike, Fujino, Miyazawa, Shimizu, Nagano, Tanaka, Hasegawa

Back the South Americans

Brazil only required one goal in order to kickstart their tournament with a win. Although they were expected to beat Nigeria, their performance was rather pleasing to watch.

They showed the killer edge when they needed to, as Levante’s Gabi Nunes broke the deadlock in the first half. Brazil sat back and defended their lead in the second half, but did so superbly.

Japan may be another team who will be difficult to break down, but Spain managed to score twice, which gives Brazil hope of doing the same. If Brazil win, they are through to the next round with a game to spare.

Brazil vs Japan Bet 1: Brazil Victory @2.836 on 1xBet

Tight tussle in Paris

With plenty at stake, this could well be a chess match in the opening 45 minutes. Japan won’t want to go behind again, as another loss will see them knocked out of the competition.

However, Brazil demonstrated their defensive resilience in the match against Nigeria. That was now their third clean sheet in a row and confidence will be high within the camp.

Japan have probably learnt plenty from their opening game against Spain, so expect a more conservative approach with them as they ease their way into the match. A draw for them may keep their hopes alive in the Olympics.

Brazil vs Japan Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @1.909 on 1xBet

A clean sheet on the cards

If we anticipate the game to have two goals or less, and considering Brazil’s strong defensive performance, it makes perfect sense to back both teams not to score at a bigger price.

One slip up from Japan could put them in trouble, so they will want to improve their defensive setup compared to their first-round game against Spain. However, breaking Brazil down will be a difficult test - just ask Nigeria.

A point would still be a good result for Brazil, and their performance in round one showed they are capable of keeping teams away from their goal.