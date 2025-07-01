Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey predictions: BVB to reach the Last 8

Get three Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey predictions and betting tips from our football expert ahead of their Club World Cup last 16 tie on 2nd July.

Our international club football betting expert suggests that Dortmund’s steady improvement will lead them to an easy victory over Monterrey in Atlanta.

Best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey

Borussia Dortmund to Win

Under 2.5 Goals

Serhou Guirassy First Goalscorer

Dortmund will secure a quarter-final spot with a 2-0 win over Monterrey.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

German powerhouses Borussia Dortmund face off against Mexican side Monterrey in the last 16 of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Dortmund have been improving steadily in the competition. They were passive in their goalless draw with Fluminense in their first group-stage game. However, they won an entertaining seven-goal thriller against South African side Mamelodi Sundowns. Finally, they clinched a narrow 1-0 win over South Koreans Ulsan Hyundai.

Though this Dortmund squad can improve further, the team has been negatively impacted by the likely departure of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The Englishman is reportedly bound for a move to Chelsea. On top of that, Julian Brandt’s fitness is concerning, as he may only be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Monterrey are delighted to have reached the knockout stages of the 2025 Club World Cup. Argentine giants River Plate were heavily favoured to finish second in their group but lost in their final group game to Inter.

The Mexican side conceded only one goal in three group games, which was the foundation of their second-place finish. Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is the captain and backbone of this team. They’ll aim to frustrate Dortmund by keeping them at bay for as long as they can.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel; Bensebaini, Couto, Anton, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Adeyemi, Svensson, Bellingham, Guirassy

Monterrey expected lineup: Andrada; Medina, Ramos, Chavez, Arteaga, Deossa, Rodriguez, Corona, Torres, Berterame, Alvarado

Der BVB to overwhelm Monterrey

Undoubtedly, Dortmund will win in this game. Although Monterrey drew with Inter in their first group-stage game, this result is likely due to them scoring first.

Although Inter pushed hard for the remainder of the game and managed to equalise, they couldn’t turn their possession into a winning second goal. Providing BVB can prevent Sergio Ramos from causing problems at set-pieces, Monterrey shouldn’t pose much of a challenge.

Dortmund’s squad is undergoing some changes, with the summer transfer window open. However, things are looking good with new signing Jobe Bellingham fitting in perfectly and their star striker, Serhou Guirassy, continuing his excellent form.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Bet 1: Borussia Dortmund to Win

Low-scoring affair

This knockout tie won’t be a goal-fest. Monterrey conceded just 0.33 goals per game in the group stage, while Dortmund have conceded an average of one goal per game.

Dortmund have only scored five goals in their three group games, having scored four in one game against Mamelodi Sundowns. Serhou Guirassy is their key attacker, so it could be a long, low-scoring match if he doesn’t take shots.

The betting markets suggest that there’s only a 50% chance for this match to see two or less goals. However, it’s considerably higher than this based on the data above. Therefore, it is the value pick of our trio of Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey predictions.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals

Guirassy is Dortmund’s top scorer

Given Guirassy’s importance to Dortmund in front of goal, he’s the top pick to score first in this game. There is no value on him to score any time, as the betting markets currently give him a 56.50% chance of scoring.

However, we can get much better odds on him scoring the opening goal because of his probability of just 27.78%. The Guinean international has scored 21 goals in 30 2024/25 Bundesliga appearances and has one goal in three Club World Cup games at a strike rate of 33.33%.

Guirassy’s potency has grown as the competition’s progressed. Although he didn't manage a single shot on target against Fluminense, he registered three shots on target against Sundowns and four against Ulsan Hyundai, respectively.