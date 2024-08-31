Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Predictions: Black Forest side won’t break the curse

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets for Bayern Munich vs Freiburg ahead of the 2nd round of Bundesliga, this Sunday at 5.30 PM.

+

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Freiburg

Bayern Munich win and Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @2.05 on 1xBet, equating to a 49% chance of the hosts winning a high-scoring match.

Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score with odds of @1.61 on 1xBet, indicating a 57% chance of at least three goals being scored with both teams finding the back of the net.

Serge Gnabry To Have 2 or More Shots on Target with odds of @2.00 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for the Bayern’s striker to shoot on target at least twice.

Bayern Munich should be expected to beat Freiburg 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Bayern Munich prepare to host Freiburg at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, both teams find themselves at the dawn of a new era under fresh leadership.

In his first Bundesliga home match as head coach of Bayern, Vincent Kompany will face Julian Schuster, who has made an impressive start at Freiburg.

Kompany's tenure at Bayern Munich began positively with a 4-0 victory over Ulm in the DFB Cup. However, the Belgian coach’s Bundesliga debut proved a more challenging affair. A spirited comeback against Wolfsburg saw Bayern secure a 3-2 win away at the Volkswagen Arena.

Freiburg began their league campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, signalling a smooth transition from the long-serving Christian Streich. The Black Forest club, often characterised by its tactical discipline and collective spirit, maintained these hallmarks under Schuster while also demonstrating a more attacking edge.

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs Freiburg

The probable lineup for Bayern Munich in the "system of play."

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Boey, Dier, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

The probable lineup for Freiburg in the "system of play."

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Müller; Kübler, Rosenfelder, Lienhart, Günter; Eggestein, Osterhage; Doan, Röhl, Grifo; Adamu.

Bayern's Dynamic Start

Kompany's tactical approach against Wolfsburg was marked by a high press and quick transitions, characteristics reminiscent of his playing days.

Bayern dominated the first half, creating several opportunities and taking the lead through Jamal Musiala after a well-crafted move down the right flank. Despite their dominance, Bayern's inability to convert chances into a bigger lead left them vulnerable. Wolfsburg capitalised early in the second half, with a penalty conversion by Lovro Majer and a swift second goal turning the tide against the Bavarians.

Yet, Bayern's response was emphatic. An own goal by Jakub Kamiński and a composed finish by Serge Gnabry restored their lead, showcasing the team’s resilience and attacking depth.

The performance underscored the balance Kompany must strike between his side's offensive prowess and defensive solidity, particularly as they face a Freiburg side brimming with confidence after their own winning start.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Bet 1: Bayern Munich win and Both Teams To Score - Yes @2.05 with 1xBet

Freiburg’s multiple threats

Despite conceding an early goal, Freiburg quickly regained their composure, with Lukas Kübler leading the charge by scoring twice. Ritsu Doan added another in a dominant display that highlighted both their attacking options and defensive organisation.

Freiburg's tactical tweaks, particularly after the first 20 minutes, enabled them to exploit Stuttgart’s defensive vulnerabilities effectively.

Bayern’s defence will be under scrutiny against a Freiburg side that has demonstrated clinical finishing.

Julian Schuster’s men have shown they can be adaptable, using pressing tactics to force turnovers and rapidly transition into attack.

Freiburg captain Christian Günter, celebrating his 400th game for the club, will be vital in both defence and attack, providing width and delivery from the left flank.

Ritsu Doan, who scored in the win against Stuttgart, will be another one to watch. His ability to find space in and around the penalty area could cause problems for a Bayern defence still finding its feet under Kompany's new system.

Another critical player is Lukas Kübler, whose dual goals against Stuttgart suggest a threat from set-pieces and open play that Bayern must be wary of.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score @1.61 with 1xBet

Gnabry’s hot form

History heavily favours Bayern Munich in this fixture. Freiburg has never won in 24 attempts at the Allianz Arena, managing only three draws and suffering 21 defeats.

Moreover, Bayern’s recent home form has been formidable, with the team scoring in 72 of their last 74 home matches in the Bundesliga and winning 13 of their last 15.

However, Freiburg’s recent performances suggest they are capable of defying historical odds. They have scored in 19 of their last 21 matches and remain unbeaten in their last nine.

Schuster will aim to become the first Freiburg coach to win his first two Bundesliga games, and his side’s recent confidence could help them to challenge Bayern more than in previous seasons.

Serge Gnabry has been in excellent form, with four goals and an assist in his last six Bundesliga appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 59 minutes. Given his recent record and Bayern's overall attacking strength, betting on Gnabry to score anytime could offer good value.

Freiburg’s defence, while solid, has conceded in 8 of their last 9 matches, increasing the likelihood of the German international finding the back of the net.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Bet 3: Serge Gnabry To Have 2 or More Shots on Target @2.00 with 1xBet