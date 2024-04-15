Barcelona vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Barca to safely navigate their way into the semis

Predictions and betting tips for the Champions League quarter-final fixture between Barcelona and PSG including 3.40 on the halftime/fulltime result.

Since Xavi announced that he’d be departing his post as Barcelona boss at the end of the season, the Catalans have been in excellent form.

Their 3-2 victory at the Parc des Princes last week allows the Catalonian giants to hold all the cards this week in the hope of booking a Champions League semi-final spot this season.

Barcelona vs PSG Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe @ 2.1 with 22Bet

Matchbet & both teams to score - Barcelona & Yes @ 3.32 with 22Bet

Halftime/fulltime result - Barcelona/Barcelona @ 3.3 with 22Bet

All odds are courtesy of 22Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

If successful, it will be Barca’s first appearance in the last four of the competition for five years, with their last semi-final berth coming in the 2018/19 campaign.

Xavi’s charges know that a draw will be enough when they host PSG at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday night, but it’s far from a foregone conclusion.

PSG’s last visit to Barcelona ended with the Parisians walking away 4-1 victors, a result that would see them easily progress this week.

For Luis Enrique, the equation is simple, win by at least two goals to book PSG’s spot in the last four of the Champions League.

Rested and ready

With six goals in the competition already, Kylian Mbappe is on the hunt to clinch the Golden Boot for this year’s Champions League.

The French star scored three goals from his last three appearances and since PSG hasn’t played a game since the first leg, he should be raring to go here.

Mbappe netted a hattrick in his last head-to-head with Barcelona in that famous 4-1 victory. While the result may not be the same this time, he’s likely to find the back of the net.

Barcelona vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe @ 2.1 with 22Bet

An expected goal fest

The Blaugrana boast a positive record against French opposition at home, winning nine of 13 meetings (L2, D2).

There could be some doubt due to their last home fixture against PSG but Barca have progressed 37 times out of 39 where they’ve taken a first-leg lead in the Champions League.

11 of PSG’s last dozen games in this competition have seen goals at both ends and considering this is the visitor’s last hope of progress, they could go all out.

As a result, Barcelona can exploit gaps and wait for the counter with Robert Lewandowski returning as the central figure after serving a domestic suspension last weekend.

The Ligue 1 champions have an indifferent away record in this competition, losing two of their three away dates in the group stage.

But, PSG have never failed to score, and neither have Barca in front of their home fans, paving the way for an explosive second leg on Tuesday night.

Barcelona vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Barcelona & Yes @ 3.32 with 22Bet

Dominating from the first whistle

Since Xavi announced his departure, Barcelona have gone 13 games unbeaten, winning 10 in that sequence of fixtures.

Five of their nine Champions League fixtures have seen the hosts win both at halftime and fulltime regardless of where they played (L1, D3).

The hosts have a favourable head-to-head record against PSG, boasting six wins to four. The Catalan club will do everything to avoid a repeat of PSG’s last visit.

With key players returning to the team including Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez who were also serving domestic bans, Barcelona could dominate on Tuesday night.

Barcelona vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Halftime/fulltime result - Barcelona/Barcelona @ 3.3 with 22Bet