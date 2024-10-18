Bandari vs Muranga Seal: The Dockers to extend winning streak with third straight victory

Muranga Seal will be travelling to Mombasa Sports Club to take on hosts Bandari FC as the FKF Premier League returns this weekend.

Best Bets for Bandari vs Muranga Seal

Bandari FC to secure three wins in a row at odds of @TBA at BetWinner with a 66% win probability.

with a 66% win probability. At least two goals to be scored in the match between Bandari FC and Muranga Seal, Over 1.5 goals @TBA odds at BetWinner with a 65% probability.

We are tipping Bandari FC to secure a 2-0 victory over visiting Muranga Seal on Saturday evening.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Just before the international break, Bandari FC made it two wins in a row with a 1-0 victory over struggling Sofapaka. On-form forward Beja Nyamawi scored the only goal just before halftime, a crucial strike that secured all three points for the Mombasa-based club.

The win saw Bandari move to fifth on the log with seven points from their three opening matches. Meanwhile, Muranga Seal dropped further points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mara Sugar. Not the best start for Muranga who have picked only a single victory, against Ulinzi Stars in their opener with the result followed by two defeats and a single draw.

This will be the third competitive encounter between the two teams with Bandari proving to be dominant in the previous games, winning them all.

Bandari FC to continue with their dominance over Muranga Seal

Ken Odhiambo’s men have a good record against Muranga Seal who are desperate to get back to winning ways. These two teams met back in 2023 at Mbaraki Sports Club with Bandari registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Muranga Seal.

Earlier this year, Bandari continued with their good run against Muranga with a hard fought 3-2 win.

Muranga’s away record has been poor in the Premier League as they have managed just a single win in their last five games, drawing once while losing the rest. At home, Bandari are unbeaten in the domestic league, with a single victory and two draws.

Bandari vs Muranga Seal Bet 1, Bandari to win @TBA odds on BetWinner.

Bandari FC to keep a clean sheet against Muranga Seal

Muranga Seal’s defence has not been at its best this season as it has managed just a single clean sheet since the start of the campaign. Since beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in their opener, Muranga has conceded five goals in three games.

On the other hand, Bandari has kept two consecutive clean sheets against Mara Sugar and Sofapaka. We are backing Bandari to keep a clean sheet against the visiting side Muranga Seal.

Bandari vs Muranga Seal, Bet 2, Both Teams To Score - No @TBA odds on BetWinner.

Goals, Bandari vs Muranga Seal to produce at least 2

Matches between Bandari FC and Muranga Seals have always produced goals, with their last two having seven goals in total. In those two encounters, the first leg ended with a 2-0 victory in favour of Bandari before the Dockers completed a double over Muranga Seal with a 3-2 win.

We are backing at least two goals to be produced in the weekend’s match between Bandari FC and Muranga Seal.