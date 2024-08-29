Back AFC Leopards to finish in top four

It is more than 20 years since AFC Leopards won the Kenyan Premier League title, the last being in 1998.

In football, anything is possible but history repeats itself. Under this article we will take a look at chances of AFC Leopards winning the league and also finishing in the top four;

Leopards started the campaign well thrashing the newly promoted Mathare United 4-0 to go to the top of the table. It is a positive start, claiming three points in their opener compared to last season where they went for 7 matches without a win.

They registered their first ever win in the eighth attempt, beating Nzoia United by a solitary goal before going for another run of six matches without a win.

AFC Leopards’ reinforcements

Ingwe have brought in some new signings equipping the club well for the 2024/25 season. Among the players to join AFC Leopards include Clifton Miheso who returned to the club after seven years, ending his stint with Kenya Police. Another top transfer was Sydeney Lokale who joined Ingwe from Kariobangi Sharks on a one-year transfer.

Tested talent from Rwanda Arthur Gitego also signed for Leopards during the January transfer window from Marine FC is also among players who have boosted the club massively.

The club also has Kayci Odhiambo and Victor Omune into its ranks and now it is safe to say the Den will be ready to prove itself this campaign.

Who will AFC Leopards replace in the top four?

AFC Leopards finished fifth on the log with 51 points, missing out on the fourth spot by just a single point. Bandari secured the fourth spot last season after a mixture of positive and negative results. They were not at their best and this season, AFC Leopards have a chance of finishing in the top four, kicking the Mombasa based side out of the first four.

Bandari have already released key player and super star Hassan Abdallah as well as Francis Kahiro. Joseph Ochuka and James Kinyanjui also departed Bandari with the club raiding KCB and signed goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo.

Ken Odhiambo’s men have been a regular top four team but with the departure of some of the key players, they’re likely to struggle this season and be knocked out of the top four.

AFC Leopards have a chance of 60% to finish in the top four.

Can AFC Leopards challenge for the title?

Well, AFC Leopards are well equipped for the new campaign but the biggest question will be, do they have the gas to challenge for the title. Police FC and Gor Mahia are expected to run the show due to obvious reasons, experienced players and good squad depth.

Leopards’ chances of winning the title this season are minimal due to their inconsistency in the domestic league.

AFC Leopards’ chances of winning the league are at 35% just behind Tusker FC and Police FC.