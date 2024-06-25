Avoid the Favourites: The Euro 2024 outright market that's set to provide excellent value

The most assists award at Euro 2024 is wide open as we enter the last group games, with the market offering some excellent value in our expert’s eyes.

The top assist market is one of the outright markets a lot of people forget about when placing their long-term Euro 2024 bets, with this coming despite the market offering some great value over the years.

This is a trend that looks likely to continue this year as we head into the last round of group stage games this week, with the knockouts now just on the horizon.

Euro 2024 Top Assists Odds

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Top Assists Odds Dennis Man 12/1 Bruno Fernandes 14/1 Kevin De Bruyne 16/1 Antoine Griezmann 20/1 Bukayo Saka 20/1

History Favours the Underdogs

Most football fans wouldn’t be able to tell you the two previous winners of the Top Assister award at the Euros.

These ended up being Aaron Ramsey (2016) and Steven Zuber (2020), with the underdogs seemingly thriving when it comes to this award at recent tournaments.

All of the players that managed three or more assists at Euro 2020 were players that would’ve been huge underdogs, with these being Dani Olmo, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Luke Shaw.

This is looking to be the same this time around, with Nathan Ake, Dennis Man and Remo Freuler all boasting two so far and leading the race.

Man is currently favourite at 12/1, however both Ake and Freuler are 25/1, with these offering some good early value given their performances so far.

Favourites Fizzling Out

It’s fair to say that the favourites for the most assists award haven’t performed as expected so far.

Heading into the tournament, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kevin de Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe were some of the favourites to win the award.

However all of these players are yet to register an assist in any of their games so far, with the limelight being stolen by the likes of Ake, Man and Freuler.

Fernandes, Griezmann and De Bruyne are all still some of the favourites to win the award despite this, however games from here on out will get a lot tougher, thus it’s getting increasingly harder to see them catch the leaders for this award at current.

