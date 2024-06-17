Austria vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: Mbappé scores, France wins in Düsseldorf

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Austria vs France ahead of this EUROs first round clash in Group D.

+

Austria vs France Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Austria vs France

France to win with odds of 1.536 on 22Bet, equating to a 65.1% chance for the favourites to win.

Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of 1.9 on 22Bet

Both teams to score with odds of 1.81 on 22Bet

France should be expected to win against Austria by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The World Champions take on dark horses Austria in their first EUROs match in Group D on Monday evening.

France head into the tournament as the clear second favourites to continue winning trophies, while Austria have been tipped up at big prices to cause an upset.

However, the team in blue qualified in style. The squad is filled with talent, including Real Madrid’s new signing, Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to lead the line. Therefore, expectations are high.

Austria are unbeaten in seven matches, which includes a promising 2-0 win over Germany. They will prove difficult to beat throughout the group stage.

Probable Lineups for Austria vs France

The probable lineup for Austria in the "system of play."

Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Maignan; Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé

Austria vs France Bet 1: France to win with odds of 1.536 on 22Bet

France are the favourites to win the EUROs alongside Gareth Southgate’s England and it's no real surprise to see why. The World Cup winners boast talent throughout the squad, making it difficult to know exactly who to field in the starting XI - a good problem to have during a long format tournament.

As expected, France dominated their EURO qualifying group, finishing four points ahead of the Netherlands, scoring 29 goals in eight matches and conceding just three.

Although all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, France also have other strikers who have been incredible across other European leagues this season. Inter’s Marcus Thuram and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann are likely to start, and Austria may struggle to tame such quality.

Austria have been very promising in recent months, but keeping the World champions quiet will be an extremely difficult task.

Austria vs France Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of 1.9 on 22Bet

Kylian Mbappe has once again had a ridiculous season statswise for PSG and heads into the EUROs having just signed for Real Madrid. Expectations are always high, but the 25-year-old thrives under pressure and he’ll be their main threat throughout the tournament.

Having scored 27 Ligue 1 goals, eight in the Coupe de France and another eight in the Champions League, it’s hard to know exactly how to stop him.

The new Real Madrid striker also scored nine goals across France’s eight qualifying matches. His numbers have simply been insane across 2024.

The fact Mbappe is 2.00 to score anytime looks like an incredible opportunity not to be missed. If he’s ever this price or above, it’s one you must take.

Austria vs France Bet 3: Both teams to score with odds of 1.81 on 22Bet

Although we believe France have enough to get over the line, you can’t ignore Austria’s current form heading into the tournament. Goals and wins against Germany, Slovakia and Serbia all stand out, but they also blew Turkey away 6-1.

There are a lot of experienced players within the squad from high-profile clubs, which may have been overlooked by those expecting a comfortable victory for France.

France also head into this match having conceded in three of their last five matches. Conceding two goals against Greece, Germany as well as Chile is a cause for concern, and Austria will be keen to try and exploit their defensive issues.