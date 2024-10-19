Atlético Madrid vs Leganes Predictions: A Textbook Simeone victory

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Atlético Madrid vs Leganes ahead of the La Liga clash on Sunday at 4.15 PM.

Atlético Madrid vs Leganes Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atlético Madrid vs Leganes

Atletico Madrid To win 1:0, 2:0 or 3:0 with odds of @2.08 on BetWinner , equating to a 48% chance of the hosts winning with one of the three score lines.

, equating to a 48% chance of the hosts winning with one of the three score lines. Atletico Madrid win and Under 3.5 Goals with odds of @1.88 on BetWinner , indicating a 55% chance of Atletico winning and no more than three goals being scored.

, indicating a 55% chance of Atletico winning and no more than three goals being scored. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.84 on BetWinner, representing a 56% chance for a low scoring game.

Atlético Madrid should be expected to win against Leganes by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As La Liga fans around the world eagerly anticipate the return of domestic football, Atlético Madrid is set to face Leganes at the Wanda Metropolitano this Sunday.

Standing third in the league with 17 points, Atlético finds themselves trailing Barcelona by a significant margin of seven points. A deficit they are keen to bridge as they continue their quest for the summit of Spanish football.

On the other hand, Leganes, teetering on the precipice of the relegation zone with eight points, are yearning for a breakthrough.

Currently positioned 17th in the league standings, the newly promoted side also views this match as pivotal.

Our Atlético Madrid vs Leganes Predictions highlight the contrasting ambitions and stakes for each side, promising an intense and pivotal encounter in the La Liga season.

Probable Lineups for Atlético Madrid vs Leganes

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in the "system of play."

Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Witsel, Lino; Gallagher, Koke, Barrios, Molina; Griezmann, Sorloth.

The probable lineup for Leganes in the "system of play."

Dmitrovic; Hernandez, Saenz, Sergio, Rosier; Neyou, Cisse, Roberto, Altimira; Cruz, Haller.

Lack of cutting edge is costing Atletico

Atlético's season has been marked by close calls and narrow outcomes — a narrative they are determined to rewrite as they aspire to be more clinical in front of goal.

While being domestically undefeated thus far is no small feat, their five draws in nine matches reveal a team that, despite its strong defence with only five goals conceded, has occasionally struggled to be decisive in attack.

Before the international break, Atlético's encounter with Real Sociedad was representative of their season.

The match concluded in a 1-1 draw, initially looking promising for Los Colchoneros with Julián Álvarez scoring early from a clever Griezmann pass. However, they couldn't hold onto their lead, as Luka Sučić's equaliser exposed the areas they need to improve.

As we consider the Atlético Madrid vs Leganes Predictions, players like Rodrigo De Paul and Alexander Sorloth are set to bring fresh dynamics to the starting lineup, especially following their various personal successes on the international stage..

De Paul, a key player for Argentina, demonstrated his tenacity over 90 minutes against Venezuela. Meanwhile, Sorloth's impressive goal-scoring for Norway offers hope against a dogged Leganes side.

To sum up, Atlético Madrid's solid defence but inconsistent attack has resulted in draws. Adding Rodrigo De Paul and Alexander Sorloth could boost their offence and lead to more wins.

Atlético Madrid vs Leganes Bet 1: Atletico Madrid To win 1:0, 2:0 or 3:0 @2.08 with BetWinner

Dmitrovic is visitors’ best hope for a result

Despite their current struggles, Leganes refuses to be daunted, making a habit of resilience with successive draws.

Their strong defence is bolstered by goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, whose rise to first choice has added stability. With only two goals conceded since taking over, he’s pivotal to Leganes' plans of stifling Atlético’s threatening attack at the Wanda.

Nonetheless, offensive fragility remains Leganes' Achilles' heel. Scoring has proven a hard task; Juan Cruz Diaz, a rare bright spark with three goals, remains an outlier in a roster desperate for inspiration and resolve in front of goal.

Sebastian Haller, the team's marquee signing, continues to search for his first goal in Spanish football. His struggles underscore the challenges facing Leganes in filling their attacking void.

Yet, given his pedigree, a significant contribution from the former Borussia Dortmund striker could spark a much-needed reversal of fortunes for the South of Madrid club.

Atlético Madrid vs Leganes Bet 2: Atletico Madrid win and Under 3.5 Goals @1.88 with BetWinner

Los Colchoneros won’t falter

Atlético's forwards need to capitalise on the gaps in Leganes' typically resilient defence.

This task will test the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Julian Álvarez, both of whom are expected to offer creativity and precision.

Despite their struggle to convert draws into wins, Atlético Madrid's defensive prowess led by Jan Oblak often shines through.

Given that Leganes' attack averages the fewest shots in La Liga, anticipating an Atlético win with a clean sheet could boost the chances of success.

Given both teams' recent form, where scoring has been sporadic and defences have remained relatively solid, betting on less than 2.5 goals also seems a sound choice.