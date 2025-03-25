How Bettors Should Approach Atletico Madrid Ahead of Crucial Games

With other favourites having priorities in other competitions, an outright win for Atletico may provide bettors the opportunity to take advantage.

It’s crunch time for Atletico Madrid with this upcoming week’s fixtures potentially being season-defining.

Atletico Madrid Outright Market Odds To win La Liga 10.00 To win Copa Del Rey 4.33

Odds courtesy of BetWinner. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Atletico’s Make-or-Break Week

Atletico have already fallen behind title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid as Diego Simeone’s side sit four points behind both of them.

Next in La Liga, Atletico take on a relegation-threatened Espanyol team where anything but a win could be pivotal in Athletico’s fight for the title.

Los Colchoneros have failed to beat their upcoming opponents in their last three meetings. They all ended in a draw.

Atletico have only beaten Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium once in their previous five attempts.

While most bookies have Simeone’s team as the favourite, Espanyol are on an eight-game unbeaten run at home, meaning this will not be an easy task for the away side.

This may be an important game in La Liga, but a semi-final fixture of the Copa Del Rey against Barcelona is looming around the corner.

During midweek, Atletico are set to host Barcelona for their second-leg tie in the competition. The first leg ended 4-4 after a 93rd-minute equaliser by Alexander Sorloth.

These two teams have already faced off recently, and Los Colchoneros lost 2-4 to Barca at the Metropolitano.

Barcelona have beaten their opponents in their last three visits to Atletico’s stadium. Atletico have only won two of the last 10 meetings at home.

With the chances of a title slipping away and their Champions League campaign already over, this could be Athletico’s last chance at winning a trophy.

Can Atletico Madrid Win a Trophy this Season?

Most bookies have Atletico Madrid as third favourites to win either competition, which is understandable when we consider how dominant Real Madrid and Barcelona have been in Spain.

Even though Atletico are four points behind their two title contenders, they have a more favorable run of fixtures in their final ten La Liga fixtures.

Real and Barca will face each other before the end of the season, which guarantees at least one, if not both, will drop points. Atletico don’t face either of them in their run-in.

Athletico’s next game against Espanyol will be crucial in their bid to finish the season top of La Liga as this game could be a make-or-break moment for Los Colchoneros. A result in this game may provide value on them outright winning La Liga.

Notably, Atletico have won every game after an international break so far this season, so a continuation of this theme could be likely.

Both Barca and Real are still contending in the Champions League as well as the Copa Del Rey, which gives Atletico the advantage with fewer games to focus on.

Having not won the competition since 2013, and being knocked out at the same stage last year, Atletico hope to go one step further and pick up the trophy for the 11th time in the club's history.

With Real and Barca’s priorities likely to be elsewhere, there is a lot of value in an outright bet of Atletico winning the Spanish Cup.