Atalanta vs Marseille Predictions and Betting Tips: Identical records suggest honours even after 90 minutes

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Europa League semi-final second-leg between Atalanta and Marseille.

+

A place in the UEFA Europa League final is up for grabs when Marseille travel to Bergamo for their reverse semi-final this Thursday night.

Atalanta will rely on their home record to help them overturn the Ligue 1 outfit as the tie is nicely poised at one apiece.

La Dea are also in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League through their finish in Serie A, which they enforced on Monday with a victory over Salernitana.

It remains to be seen whether playing after three days will affect Gian Piero Gasperini’s charges negatively while Thursday’s opponents have had an entire week off.

Marseille will likely miss out on European football next season as they’re lying eighth in Ligue 1 and five points behind sixth place with three games left to play.

Winning the Europa League may be Les Phoceens’ only chance to offer their fans continental football next season.

However, they’re facing an opponent that’s very similar to themselves in terms of this campaign’s records, which means it should be an interesting watch.

Atalanta vs Marseille Betting Tips

Match result - Draw @ 3.84 with 22Bet

Matchbet & totals - Draw and total > 1.5 - Yes @ 4.75 with 22Bet

Scorer - Gianluca Scamacca to score a goal at any time - Yes @ 2.6 with 22Bet

All odds are courtesy of 22Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Difficult to separate

Even though they’re playing in different leagues, Atalanta and Marseille have similar records this season.

As they proved last week in France, it’s difficult to separate them. However, Atalanta will be hoping the visitor’s poor away record works in their favour.

Marseille have lost four of their last five fixtures across all competitions. OM only registered one victory on the road in this competition.

Perhaps, more importantly, they managed to secure two draws of their three group games, suggesting they can hold Atalanta until the end here.

Match result - Draw @ 3.84 with 22Bet

Net is expected to ripple

In terms of goals, Atalanta have scored 19 goals in their 11 Europa League games, averaging 1.73 goals per game while conceding eight goals in total.

The visitors played two additional games (13) and scored 27 goals at an average of 2.08 goals per game. OM shipped 19 goals since the start of the competition.

More than 80% of both Atalanta and OM’s games in this competition produced more than 1.5 goals, including the reverse leg in France last week.

Additionally, both sides only failed to score in one match in this campaign suggesting that we could see the net bulge at both ends as well.

Matchbet & totals - Draw and total > 1.5 - Yes @ 4.75 with 22Bet

Striking first

The latter part of the season has been incredible for Gianluca Scamacca. The Italian has been blighted by injury this term but has been coming into form recently.

He had 13 goal contributions in 26 appearances in Serie A and scored six goals in his last six Europa League appearances.

Three of Scamacca’s last six goals have been the opener for the game, including Atalanta’s only goal in the first leg.

He always carries a goal threat and is a likely candidate to open the scoring on Thursday night in Bergamo.