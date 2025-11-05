Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv predictions: More misery for Maccabi

Our betting expert expects a one-sided affair for Villa, with the visiting fans set to stay away from Birmingham for this one due to safety reasons.

+

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Half-time/full-time - Aston Villa/Aston Villa at odds of 2.29 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 1.738 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - John McGinn at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Goalscorers prediction: Aston Villa: John McGinn, Ollie Watkins x2

Aston Villa were flying high before Liverpool brought them back down to earth. Almost everyone expected the Villains to come away from Anfield with at least a point, given the Reds’ recent form.

That defeat kept them in midtable, which they’ll need to improve on if they’re to compete in Europe next season. On that note, Villa must turn their attention to the Europa League, where they welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv to Villa Park on Thursday night.

It’s been a steady start for Unai Emery’s men in this competition. They enter this round placed 10th, with two wins from three. However, there’s still work to be done if the Birmingham club are going to book an automatic last-16 spot.

Putting politics aside, Maccabi Tel Aviv have been great domestically. They’re currently second in Ligat ha'Al and on course to qualify for the championship group. However, that success hasn’t carried over into Europe.

Zarko Lazetic has enjoyed a successful spell since joining as the head coach in June last year. He won the Israeli Premier League, Toto Cup, and Super Cup in his first season. His next challenge is to guide his side to their first win in the Europa League.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Lindelof, Mings, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, Guessand, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins

Maccabi Tel Aviv expected lineup: Mishpati, Asante, Shlomo, Heitor, Revivo, Shahar, Sissokho, Davida, Farhi, Madmon, Peretz

A long 90 minutes in store for the visitors

Since this is the first competitive meeting between the clubs, there isn’t much history to draw from. In terms of form, Villa have lost just two of their last eight games in all competitions. Their loss in the previous Europa League round ended a five-game winning streak.

After losing to Liverpool, Emery’s troops will be keen to get back to winning ways. Additionally, that loss to Go Ahead Eagles set them back a little, which means securing three points at home is a must.

Villa’s only home fixture in this competition so far saw them lead at both half-time and full-time. They’re unbeaten at home in this competition, but their visitors are also undefeated away from home.

Maccabi lost at the half-time and full-time whistle in two of their three matches in the Europa League. The Yellows are yet to face a side as strong as Villa, and without their travelling fans, they could be in for a long night.

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tip 1: Half-time/full-time - Aston Villa/Aston Villa at odds of 2.29 on 1xBet

Villa are primed for a shutout

The Villains will bank on Maccabi’s poor scoring form in this competition. The visitors only scored once across their three fixtures, demonstrating their attacking struggles. The Yellows also shipped six goals, averaging two per game.

Across their last four outings, Lazetic’s men kept one clean sheet or fewer in three games. Meanwhile, Villa are on a run of two consecutive games where only one team scored.

With the visitors blanking in two of their three Europa League games, Emery will be confident his side can prevent them from scoring here. It will also help the home side’s goal difference when it comes to the latter stages of the league phase.

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.738 on 1xBet

McGinn shows a flair for Europe

Goals have come from different parts of the pitch for Villa this season. While he’s now gone seven games without a goal, John McGinn clearly has an affinity for Europe.

The midfielder has scored in each of Villa’s opening two games. He scored within 13 minutes in their opener against Bologna at Villa Park. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he will be a major threat for the home side.

He only had 15 minutes against Go Ahead Eagles, but he scored when given a start in this competition. He will no doubt be influential against a team that are struggling to find their first win.