Aston Villa vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa to take advantage of a wounded Chelsea

We share predictions and betting tips for Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa, including 5.60 odds on the winning margin.

+

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Tips

After the thrill of hammering Everton 6-0, it’s been a week from hell for Chelsea, losing out to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and being trounced 5-0 by Arsenal in midweek.

Mauricio Pochettino must find a way to encourage his team for their remaining six Premier League fixtures, especially since they have a realistic chance at European qualification.

However, those hopes are fading away quickly and it doesn’t get tougher than a visit to Villa Park where fourth-placed Aston Villa awaits.

The Villains have had a tremendous season under Unai Emery and news of his contract extension will no doubt ramp up the atmosphere in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Villa are six points ahead of Tottenham and have played two extra games but a superior goal difference should be enough to see them into next season’s Champions League.

Emery will be targeting victory against the west London club this weekend to strengthen their grip on fourth place while hoping Arsenal can overturn Spurs on Sunday.

Hope in Palmer

Aston Villa have been incredible at home this season, losing only three times, interestingly to teams that are immediately below them on the Premier League table.

However, Chelsea had success at Villa Park earlier this year when they won 3-1 in their FA Cup replay. But the hosts enter Saturday’s game high on confidence with two wins in a row.

Considering that Emery’s men won 3-0 at Arsenal and Chelsea were smashed 5-0 during the week, the Lions look set to bag a full complement of points.

The Blues will probably have their main man Cole Palmer back from illness, which will add an edge to the Chelsea attack.

71% of Villa’s home games produced goals at both ends offering hope to the Blues faithful that they can breach the host’s defence.

Second half fade

Villa’s domination at home makes them a dangerous outfit and is partly the reason why they find themselves in pole position to qualify for Europe next season.

Only Arsenal (15) have won at halftime and fulltime on more occasions than Emery’s troops this term (13).

This game may not be as clear cut as Chelsea’s midweek battle at Arsenal as Pochettino would have had a strong word or two for his charges.

Seeing as the hosts drew 11 of all their league games after halftime, five of them at home, this could be deadlocked after 45 minutes.

Nine of Chelsea’s 16 away dates ended level at the break while they went on to lose five of those games, an indication of their tendency to wither away as the game progresses.

A concerning trend

The Lions have won a dozen Premier League games at Villa Park this season, half of them were by a two-goal margin.

They generally score freely at home, averaging 2.53 goals per game and could look to add to Chelsea’s misery here.

It doesn’t help the Blues that they’ve been beaten seven times on the road this term, twice losing by two goals.

Villa won the last two league head-to-heads with one of those results being 2-0 to the hosts.