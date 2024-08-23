Aston Villa vs Arsenal Predictions: Gunners won’t fire blanks in the title shootout

Our football betting expert reveals his top three picks and predictions for the Aston Villa vs Arsenal showdown this Saturday at 6:30 pm.

+

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Arsenal Victory with odds of @1.83 on 1xBet, equating to a 56.5%& 55.9% chance of the London club winning.

Kai Havertz to score with odds of @2.90 on 1xBet and @2.89 on Vbet, indicating a 40% and 34.6% chance of the German forward scoring.

Under 2.5 goals with odds of @2.48 on 1xBet, representing a 47.6% & 47.2% chance for less than three goals to be scored.

Arsenal should edge a tight battle against Aston Villa by a scoreline of 0-1.

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our 1xbet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

These two sides both finished in the top four last season after superb campaigns. With Unai Emery a former Arsenal manager, there will be an even greater edge to an already mouthwatering contest.

Aston Villa lost their opening fixture 5-1 last season, but still went on to finish fourth. They would have been delighted to start the current campaign with a win at West Ham to set themselves up nicely for this huge clash.

Arsenal continued their winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Wolves at the Emirates. Talk continues that all they need is a striker to be the finished article. Well, if they land their reported target, that talk will have to end. Here you can find out which prolific goalscorer could be heading to North London.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in the "4-2-3-1"

Martinez; Digne, Pau Torres, Konsa, Cash; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Bailey; Watkins.

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "4-3-3"

Raya; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Rice, Odegaard, Partey; Martinelli, Saka, Havertz.

Gunners won’t fire blanks in title shootout

Although both sides recorded opening day wins, something will have to give here. This means at least one of these two sides will already be playing catch if Manchester City beat the newly-promoted Ipswich.

Arsenal took zero points from Villa last season, which ultimately cost them a first title in 20 years as they fell just two points short. However, they will arrive here full of confidence after a remarkable run of form in 2024.

Since the turn of the year, Arsenal have won 17 of their 19 league fixtures, losing just once - that game was to Villa! Away from home, Mikel Arteta has seen his side win eight of their last nine Premier League games.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @ 1.83 with 1xBet

Kai-ly likely Havertz gets on the scoresheet again

Having started last season in a midfield role, bereft of confidence and something of a figure of fun amongst most rival fans, it has been some redemption arc for Kai Havertz. Either by luck or design, possibly a combination of both, the German international found himself as the focal point of the Arsenal attack and has not looked back.

The 25-year-old ended on 13 league goals last term, his first double figure return in his fourth season in English football. The new campaign couldn’t have started any better for him either as he both scored and assisted in the 2-0 victory over Wolves on the opening day.

That goal was the fifth in his last six EPL starts and he has now scored nine goals from his 14 starts as a striker for the Gunners. Arteta moved Havertz back to midfield the last time these two sides met. It is all but certain he won’t make the same mistake again.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Bet 2: Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer @ 2.90 with 1xBet

Don’t expect a goal frenzy with so much on the line

Arsenal continue to move ever closer to the seemingly unpassable object that is Manchester City. They will be determined to right the wrongs of last season and pick up at least a point from their trip to Villa Park.

Their success has been built on rock solid defensive foundations. They conceded the fewest goals (29) whilst keeping the most clean sheets (18) in the English top flight last season.

For their part, Villa were stubborn opponents, had an astonishing record on home soil and as a result punched well above their weight to claim a Champions League place by finishing fourth. Unai Emery will have his side set up in a very similar fashion to those games last season, which ended in 1-0 and 2-0 wins for his side. Expect a similar lack of goals here.