Argentina vs Ecuador Predictions: Holders to Cruise into Semis

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Argentina vs Ecuador ahead of their Copa America quarter-final match.

+

Argentina vs Ecuador Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Argentina vs Ecuador

Argentina Victory with odds of @1.478 on 1xBet, equating to a 67% chance for Argentina to win.

Lionel Messi to score with odds of @2.1 on 1xBet , indicating a 45% chance for the Argentine forward to score.

indicating a 45% chance for the Argentine forward to score. Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.47 on 1xBet, representing a 66% chance for both clubs to fail to find the back of the net.

Argentina should be expected to win against Ecuador by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Argentina will face Ecuador in the Copa America’s first quarter-final match on Friday. The holders are currently massive favourites to not only beat Ecuador, but also pick up another title.

Having won all three group matches without conceding, it’s going to be difficult for Ecuador to break down Lionel Scaloni’s team. To make matters worse for their opponents, Ecuador haven’t beaten a CONMEBOL team at the Copa America since 2001.

After losing to Venezuela in their opening match, Ecuador squeezed through thanks to a convincing 3-1 win over Jamaica and a 0-0 draw with Mexico.

Probable Lineups for Argentina vs Ecuador

The probable lineup for Argentina in the "system of play."

Martinez; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Romero, Molina, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Di Maria, Martinez, Messi

The probable lineup for Ecuador in the "system of play."

Dominguez; Hincapie, Pacho, Torres, Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Sarmiento, Paez, Yeboah, Valencia

Holders to ease through to semis

The holders were relentless in the group stage, winning all three matches without conceding a single goal. Everyone thought Lionel Messi would be the star, and he was indeed key against Canada, but Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez have also impressed in the final third.

With so many options, Argentina pose a threat in every position. With Ecuador struggling to find their stride, the first goal could be crucial in this tie.

La Tri have grown into the tournament and only fell to a 1-0 defeat against Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. However, the fans are critical of their head coach Felix Sanchez and his defensive nature, which could get them in trouble.

Argentina vs Ecuador Bet 1: Argentina Victory @ 1.478 on 1xBet

A moment of magic from Messi

Although Messi has yet to get going from a scoring point of view in this Copa America, a break against Peru may have done him a world of good.

His display against Canada had everything apart from a goal. With Argentina struggling to break teams down in the first half, they may need their magician to get the ball rolling.

When these two sides met in the South American World Cup qualifying, it was Messi’s free kick which saw them win 1-0. Argentina would love to see a repeat of that result.

Argentina vs Ecuador Bet 2: Lionel Messi Anytime Scorer @ 2.1 on 1xBet

Clean sheets to continue

As mentioned above, Argentina have been incredibly resilient defensively. It is clearly going to take something incredible to break their back line.

Although Ecuador are better than Canada, Peru and Chile, they have only really impressed against Jamaica, who went home having lost all three group matches.

Ecuador failed to impress against Mexico in a 0-0 draw, opting to play the long ball rather than utilise players like Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez. That approach won’t be effective as Argentina’s defence won’t be broken by long balls from deep.