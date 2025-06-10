Argentina vs Colombia predictions: Three picks of great value

See our expert’s three Argentina vs Colombia predictions for their World Cup qualifier meeting on 11 June 2025 and great odds on the result.

Argentina have qualified for the World Cup, but Colombia still need a result to keep their hopes alive in this important qualifier.

Best bets for Argentina vs Colombia

BTTS - yes at odds of 2.19 on BetWinner

Anytime goalscorer - Julian Alvarez at odds of 2.65 on BetWinner

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.68 on BetWinner

We expect a 1-1 draw.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Argentina have secured their spot in next year’s World Cup with a 1-0 away win against Chile, where they will have to defend their title. Lionel Scaloni will have a chance to use his fringe players in the final three games of this campaign.

Moreover, they can’t be surpassed even if they miraculously lose all three remaining fixtures. However, they can still influence who qualifies automatically, especially since two of their remaining three fixtures are against Colombia and Venezuela.

Both nations are sixth and seventh, respectively, with Colombia currently favoured to secure their spot at the World Cup. Seventh place will represent the continent in the playoffs, a position Venezuela currently holds.

The Colombians have a small three-point advantage. They will want to maintain their distance from seventh place, making a slip-up in Buenos Aires on Wednesday unthinkable.

Predicted lineups for Argentina vs Colombia

Argentina expected lineup: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Balerdi, Tagliafico; de Paul, Palacios; Simeone, Messi, Almada; Alvarez

Colombia expected lineup: Mier; Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Borja; Lerma, Castano; Arias, Rodriguez, Cucho Hernandez; Duran

Colombia’s scoring threat

Argentina boast the best attack in South American qualifying, having scored 27 goals across 15 fixtures. They have an average of 1.8 goals per game. Meanwhile, they’ve netted 16 times across seven home matches, which is an average of 2.28 goals per match.

They’ve conceded only eight goals throughout the campaign, which is an indication that the visitors will have a difficult time breaking through their defence. Néstor Lorenzo’s charges found the back of the net exactly 15 times in as many games.

Although Colombia have scored five in seven away games, they have enough in their arsenal to disturb the World Champions. Three of their last five head-to-heads have produced goals at both ends, including the reverse fixture in September last year.

Additionally, three of the last five Los Cafeteros’ outings have seen both teams score, making it a likely outcome on Wednesday morning.

Argentina vs Colombia Betting Tip 1: BTTS - yes at odds of 2.19 on BetWinner

Julian Alvarez to find the net

Scaloni has trusted Julian Alvarez to lead the attack for the World Champions in their last game, and he performed well. The former Man City man has been in great form at home, having scored 17 goals across the La Liga campaign, accounting for a quarter of Atleti’s goals last term.

He’s been as efficient for Argentina, scoring four goals and providing 2 assists in his last nine World Cup Qualifiers. Alvarez is currently on a run of two goals in as many games, including the winning goal against Chile last week.

The Atletico Madrid man is destined to break through the visitor’s defence this week.

Argentina vs Colombia Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Julian Alvarez at odds of 2.65 on BetWinner

Evenly matched

It could be difficult to tell these sides apart. Argentina will enter this match on the back of four straight victories, having gone unbeaten in their last dozen home internationals. The champions will be good enough to avoid defeat even if Scaloni changes his starting 11.

Colombia need to win to secure a place in the World Cup. They will be quietly confident of getting a result, especially since they’ve defeated the champions 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Sadly, Lorenzo’s troops are winless in their last five outings, having suffered three losses and two draws. Their previous three away games resulted in defeat, which is why they will battle for the final automatic qualification spot.

However, they’ve dominated their recent head-to-head record, winning two of the last six matches, while Argentina have won once within 90 minutes. The other three ended in a draw after regulation time, and that could be the outcome on Wednesday morning as well.