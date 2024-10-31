Analyzing Kariobangi Sharks’ start in the FKF Premier League

Kariobangi Sharks are off to a strong start in the FKF Premier League, currently sitting in the top two after seven matches.

Early season Performance: Assessing the first matches

After just seven matches this season, Kariobangi Sharks found themselves in the top two of the league standings with only a single loss in the records. Sharks started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against league leaders KCB before staging a strong comeback against Tusker FC, a match they won 3-2.

This was followed by yet another big win so far of the season, as they thrashed Muranga Seal 3-0. Away to Kakamega Homeboyz, the Sharks collected maximum points with a slim victory of 1-0, which was followed by a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards.

Their good run was stopped in matchday five as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bidco United with a late goal from Jacob Onyango. Their efforts to bounce back were delayed by Shabana FC as

Keith Imbali saved a point for them as he canceled out Brian Michira’s opener.

Key Players: Who’s making an impact?

Despite losing some key players during the summer transfer window, Kariobangi Sharks now have new faces to count on. Stanley Wilson, Julius Masaba, and John Makwatta departed the club in a massive blow to Sharks in terms of squad depth and experience.

Sharks brought in Ally Salum from Rainbow FC and the forward hasn’t disappointed the fans so far. Salum has already netted key goals for Sharks this season including netting to late goals to sink Tusker FC 3-2 at home. The former Rainbow FC talisman single-handedly helped Sharks collect maximum points against Kakamega Homeboyz as he netted the only goal.

In his first six appearances for Kariobangi Sharks, Ally Salum has already scored four goals, announcing himself as among the top scorers this season. Salum missed the recent match against Shabana FC with a knock but is likely to return this weekend.

Another outstanding player has been Keith Imbali, who has been with the club since 2021 from Coast Stima. He has been instrumental for Sharks this season and has scored some important goals including in their 1-1 draw against Shabana FC.

Challenges ahead: Fixtures and opponents to watch

Comparing Sharks’ start to previous seasons

Last season, Kariobangi Sharks had a poor start to the campaign and compared with the current one, the club under William Muluya has done an amazing job. Sharks had a challenging season winning zero matches from their first seven. They settled for four draws and three two defeats.

Below are the first opening six matches;

Kariobangi Sharks 1-1 Talanta FC

Kariobangi Sharks 0-0 Nairobi City Stars

Kariobangi Sharks 1-2 Muhoroni Youth

Kariobangi Sharks 1-1 Homeboyz

Kariobangi Sharks 0-3 Tusker FC

Kariobangi Sharks 1-1 AFC Leopards

Predictions for the season: Can sharks climb the table?

Sharks might have started the season so well but it is unlikely they will keep the pace in the FKF Premier League. Clubs like Gor Mahia who are still out of the top four, will eventually move up the table as the season continues.

Kariobangi is likely to finish among the top five teams this season hence a massive improvement compared to last season where they finished seventh.

We’re backing Kariobangi Sharks to finish in the top five with a 60% chance.