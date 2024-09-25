Ajax vs Besiktas Predictions: Expect Goals in Amsterdam

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Ajax vs Besiktas ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday at 9 pm.

+

Ajax vs Besiktas Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ajax vs Besiktas

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.79 on 1xBet, equating to a 58% chance of a high-scoring game.

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @1.64 on 1xBet, indicating a 61% chance of both teams finding the back of the net.

First Goal: Ajax with odds of @1.36 on 1xBet, representing a 62% chance for the home side to take the lead.

Ajax and Besiktas should be expected to draw 2-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the Europa League group stage kicks off, the Johan Cruijff Arena will be the stage of one of the most intriguing games, as Ajax take on Besiktas.

This game promises to be a compelling mix of tactical intrigue, individual brilliance, and high-stakes football.

Ajax, renowned for their rich history and talent production line, face a Besiktas side that has been a domestic force and is adept at navigating European competitions.

Ajax's start to the season has been far from smooth sailing. Despite a wealth of talent and a storied past, the Amsterdammers have struggled, dropping points in two of their four domestic outings.

In contrast, Besiktas have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Turkish Super Lig and enter this match on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Eyupspor.

Probable Lineups for Ajax vs Besiktas

The probable lineup for Ajax in the "system of play."

Ajax (4-3-3):Pasveer; Rensch, Šutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Henderson, Taylor, Klaassen; Brobbey, Traore, Weghorst.

The probable lineup for Besiktas in the "system of play."

Besiktas (4-4-2):Günok; Masuaku, Uduokhai, Paulista, Svensson; Al Musrati, Fernandes, João Mário, Rafa Silva; Rashica, Immobile.

Already under scrutiny

Ajax’s 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles was particularly concerning, as it highlighted a number of tactical and personnel issues.

In particular, it showed a lack of creativity and fight in midfield, with the hosts narrowly avoiding defeat due to Davy Klaassen's late intervention.

Technical director Alex Kroes has faced flak for an unbalanced squad, emphasising a surplus of central strikers, but a deficit of wingers and creative midfielders.

Coach Francesco Farioli faces a significant decision upfront, with a roster boasting talents such as Wout Weghorst, Chuba Akpom, Brian Brobbey, and young Julian Rijkhoff.

The battle for the starting berth is intense, but Brobbey, with only one goal to his name so far, could get the nod.

Visitors going for the win

Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men have exhibited resilience and tactical discipline. Despite struggling in recent away fixtures, including a draw against a 10-man Trabzonspor, Besiktas remain a cohesive unit.

Milot Rashica and Jonas Svensson, both familiar with the Eredivisie, will return to the Netherlands with points to prove.

Ciro Immobile, a summer recruit, has confirmed his goalscoring pedigree, and his knack for being in the right place at the right time could be pivotal.

However, injuries to captain Necip Uysal and midfield dynamo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will pose a challenge.

Van Bronckhorst hinted at potentially employing a two-striker formation to maximise their attacking threat in training sessions leading up to the game.

Besiktas have seen both teams score in five of their last seven games. Ajax's defensive vulnerabilities further support this prediction.

Ajax looking for redemption

Their last competitive meeting, back in November 2021, saw Ajax edge out Besiktas 2-1. While history doesn't always repeat, the preceding dynamics offer some insights. Ajax’s historical home advantage and Besiktas's resilience will once again be tested.

Ajax, who scored in the six of their last eight home European matches, will rely heavily on their home strength to establish early dominance.

The midfield, orchestrated by Davy Klaassen if he starts, needs to take control of the game and provide the forwards with ample opportunities. The tactical setup will likely be a 4-3-3 formation, focusing on width and quick transitions.

Expect Besiktas to adopt a counter-attacking strategy. Van Bronckhorst has stressed the importance of capitalising on opportunities, a philosophy that could see them sit deeper and look to exploit Ajax's defensive vulnerabilities through quick breaks. Immobile and Rashica will be crucial in this regard, stretching the Ajax defence and exploiting any gaps left behind.

Leveraging their home advantage and the potential early dominance, betting on Ajax to open the scoring is a sound strategic bet.

