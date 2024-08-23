Mathare United vs AFC Leopards: Ingwe to secure narrow victory

On Sunday, three matches are lined up and under this article we will focus on the prediction between AFC Leopards vs Mathare United

+

Best Bets for Mathare United vs AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards to grab maximum points against Mathare United with 67% win probability.

At least two goals to be scored in the match between Mathare United and AFC Leopards with a 70% probability.

AFC Leopards to score at least a goal over the weekend.

We are predicting AFC Leopards to get the job done this weekend with a 2-0 victory over Mathare United.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Mathare United returned to their FKF Premier League top flight after one season absence as they finished second on the log in the National Super League. The Slum Boys managed to accumulate 82 points, just two behind the NSL champions Mara Sugar FC.

United clinched an automatic promotion to the league, having stayed in the Kenya Premier League’s second division for just a single season. Mathare had an outstanding season, matching champions Mara Sugar FC with 25 wins. They suffered only seven losses and drew seven times, showcasing their consistent performance throughout the campaign.

AFC Leopards struggled at the start of the season, failing to win in their opening matches. However, they bounced back and narrowly missed a top-four finish by just one point, ending the season with 51 points. They recorded 13 wins, 14 draws, and 9 losses, while Bandari secured fourth place with 52 points.

AFC Leopards to kick off campaign with a win over Mathare United

Mathare United will start their 2024/25 FKF Premier League campaign against AFC Leopards at Moi International Sports Centre on August 24th.

The two teams share the same win rate in the recently concluded campaign, despite competing in different divisions. Mathare United, playing in the second division, secured wins in 67% of their matches, while AFC Leopards, in the top flight, won 67% of their last three away games in the Premier League.

The two teams share the same win rate in the recently concluded campaign, despite competing in different divisions. Mathare United, playing in the second division, secured wins in 67% of their matches, while AFC Leopards, in the top flight, won 67% of their last three away games in the Premier League.

AFC Leopards to produce more than 1 goal (Total 2 - Over 0.5)

Leopards have failed to score against Mathare only twice in their last five matches across all competitions. A bet on Leopards to score over 0.5 goals in this match looks promising.

Goals, Mathare United vs AFC Leopards to produce at least 2

In the last four head-to-head matches between these two teams, at least two goals were scored in three of them. A bet on over 1.5 goals in this match seems like a solid prediction.