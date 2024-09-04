Our football predictions expert shares top three bets for Ghana vs Angola ahead of this 1st round clash in the AFCON qualifiers, this Friday at 6 PM

+

Ghana vs Angola Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ghana vs Angola

Ghana Victory equating to a 58% chance of the Black Stars club winning.

Under 2.5 match goals with odds representing a 50% chance for two goals to be scored or less.

No on both teams to score representing a 50% chance for both clubs to fail to find the back of the net.

Ghana should be expected to win against Angola by a scoreline of 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Ghana will kickstart their AFCON qualifying campaign against an in-form Angola side. The hosts have recently secured qualification to the next round of World Cup qualifying, while Angola lifted the COSAFA Cup.

Ghana finished in second place in their World Cup qualifying group behind Comoros, but two back-to-back wins at the end of the group lifted them above Madagascar.

Angola beat Comoros en route to the final of the COSAFA Cup, where they went on to hammer Namibia 5-0. These two sides shared a 1-1 draw last year, and another tight game is anticipated.

Probable Lineups for Ghana vs Angola

The probable lineup for Ghana in the "system of play."

Ati Zigi; Mensah, Salisu, Djiku, Seidu, Partey, Samed, Fatawu, Kudus, Sulemana, Ayew

The probable lineup for Angola in the "system of play."

Langanga; Cruz, Vidinho, Canji, Hossi, Maestro, Andrade, Keliano, Bondo, Depu, Berna

Ghana to edge it

On paper, Ghana are far superior to their opponents but recent results haven’t indicated that this will be a walkover for the Black Stars.

Draws with Mozambique and Uganda, sandwiched between a defeat to Nigeria. Ghana are struggling to get back to their best after a disappointing AFCON tournament.

However, wins against Mali and Central Africa showed the sort of quality in the final third that has been lacking in recent times, and this is an opportunity to kickstart their campaign on a positive note.

Angola have been in good form but Ghana are a cut above their recent opponents. Back the Black Stars to kick off with a win.

Ghana vs Angola Bet 1: Ghana Victory

Tight game expected

Despite Ghana always being a superior nation to Angola, history hasn’t reflected that in the results.

All four previous head-to-head meetings between these two nations have seen two goals or less scored within 90 minutes.

Admittedly, Angola haven’t faced top opposition of late, but they are still on an eight-match unbeaten streak which can’t be dismissed lightly.

Their previous defeat was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco - a team arguably superior to Ghana.

These two nations met twice in 2023, sharing a 1-1 draw and Ghana edging the other 1-0.

Ghana vs Angola Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals

Limited goals in Kumasi

If we are leaning towards a tight affair based on previous results over the last 12 months, it makes sense to back both teams not to score. This hasn’t been a fixture of the ages, but it’s worth mentioning the travelling Ghana’s squad will have to do.

With the vast majority now based in Europe, although a team of superstars, we’ve seen time and time again the “bigger” nations struggle when back in Africa.

With a lack of cohesion, and perhaps not as used to the climate as they once were, Angola’s domestic-based side can stand firm and frustrate Ghana for long periods.

The longer they do that, Angola will drop deeper and hope to secure a valuable point. Their attack will be light in Kumasi.

Ghana vs Angola Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No