Canada vs Uruguay Predictions: Uruguay to win, Canada’s attack to struggle

We bring you our Canada vs Uruguay best bets courtesy of our football predictions expert as the teams prepare to go head-to-head at 2am on Sunday.

+

Canada vs Uruguay Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Canada vs Uruguay

Uruguay -1 handicap with odds of @ 1.93 on 1xBet, equating to a 40% chance of Bielsa’s team winning by two goals or more.

Both Teams to Score - No with odds of @ 1.951 on 1xBet , representing a 48% chance of a clean sheet for Uruguay.

with odds of , representing a 48% chance of a clean sheet for Uruguay. Uruguay to win with odds of @ 1.93 on 1xBet, indicating a 42% chance of one goal or less being scored in the first half and Uruguay winning.

Uruguay are likely to win this match 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Uruguay are the favourites as they take on Canada in the 3rd place playoff of the Copa America, but they don’t have a lot of time to recover from their heartache against Colombia.

Canada are likely delighted with the way things have panned out in their first-ever Copa America. Reaching the last four was beyond their wildest expectations and outperforming the USA is a further boost.

Jesse Marsch didn’t have a lot of time to work with the squad. He took the job earlier this year after being snubbed in the United States. Their only losses at this tournament came against Argentina.

Uruguay found themselves in the tougher half of the draw, so reaching the final was always going to be a tall order. They topped their group before eliminating Brazil via a penalty shootout. Despite having the lion’s share of possession, they were narrowly beaten by Colombia in the semi-finals.

Marcelo Bielsa has made tremendous progress since taking over La Celeste. The former Premier League boss is known for his high-octane style of play and it has worked well with this group of players. He hopes to continue building with Uruguay, so they can compete with the likes of Argentina and Brazil on a regular basis.

Probable Lineups for Canada vs Uruguay

The probable lineup for Canada in the "system of play."

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Osorio, Eustaquio; Laryea, David, Shaffelburg; Larin

The probable lineup for Uruguay in the "system of play."

Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, de la Cruz, Araujo; Nunez

Bielsa Ball Remains a Triumph

A brawl ensued following Uruguay’s semi-final defeat so it’s unclear whether any of the players will be suspended for this one. Nevertheless, Bielsa’s squad should be strong enough to beat Canada. Therefore, the first of our Canada vs Uruguay predictions is for La Celeste to win by at least two goals.

Under Bielsa, Uruguay have scored an average of 2.06 goals per game. They have lost just three of those 16 matches. During that impressive run, La Celeste managed 2-0 wins over both Brazil and Argentina.

Canada have won just one of their seven matches under Jesse Marsch. Despite facing tough opposition in his tenure, they have another tough task ahead.

Canada vs Uruguay Bet 1: Uruguay -1 handicap @ 1.93 with 1xBet

Uruguay Can Hold Firm

The early stages of Marsch’s tenure as Canada’s boss have undeniably been a resounding success. Reaching the semi-finals will grab the headlines and the Canadian Soccer Association can look forward to a bright future under the former Leeds United manager.

Nevertheless, goals have been hard to come by during his seven matches in charge. They have scored an average of just 0.29 goals per game and failed to score in five of those games.

Uruguay like to restrict their opponents by pressing further up the pitch. They have conceded just two goals in their five matches at the Copa America. La Celeste have conceded an average of just 0.63 goals per game in Bielsa’s time in charge.

Canada vs Uruguay Bet 2: Both Teams to Score - No @ 1.951 with 1xBet

Canada’s Cagey Starts

The last of our Canada vs Uruguay predictions is for there to be one goal or less before the break, with the favourites going on to win the match in 90 minutes.

Goals have been scarce in the first halves of Canada’s matches since Marsch took the reins. There has been an average of 0.29 goals in the first half and under 1.5 first-half goals have landed in all seven of Les Rouges’ games under Jesse.

The first half of Uruguay’s matches under Bielsa have seen 1.27 goals on average. Just one of their games at the Copa America has seen more than one goal in the first half.