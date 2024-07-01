3/1 Euro 2024 quarter-final market looking serious value following weekend's Round of 16 action

Switzerland have been very impressive at Euro 2024 so far, with our expert backing them to take another scalp this week when they play England.

Switzerland have been one of the surprise packages of the Euros so far, with their most recent game seeing them comfortably beat Italy thanks to a stellar performance from Ruben Vargas.

They’re now up against the Three Lions in the quarter-final, with our expert viewing them as excellent value at 3/1 to progress to the semi-finals.

England vs Switzerland Odds

England vs Switzerland Result Odds England Win 2.205 Draw 2.99 Switzerland Win 3.76

Rossocrociati Obliterate Azzurri

Switzerland were extremely impressive against Italy, with the Swiss running out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to goals either side of half time.

They managed 1.2 xG and conceded just 0.7 against the reigning champions, with Italy never really looking like threatening Switzerland despite their best efforts.

The Swiss’ performance against Italy encapsulated how they’ve performed at Euro 2024 thus far, with Murat Yakin’s side being one of the standout teams so far across their four games.

Super Swiss Impressive So Far

As already stated, their game against Italy wasn’t the first time the Swiss have impressed in this tournament, with Yakin’s men coming ever-so-close to topping their group during the group stages.

They beat both Hungary with ease and found themselves unlucky to come away from their game against Scotland with just a point.

They were a 91st minute Fullkrug equaliser away from topping their group in their last game against Germany, a goal that ended up being a blessing in disguise given the side of the draw the German’s ended up on.

They’ve won three of their four games on xG so far, form that’ll surely see them head into their game against England with heaps of confidence.

Southgate’s Side Struggles Evident

It’s fair to say that England have been hugely disappointing so far this tournament, with the Three Lions yet to put in a convincing display through any of their first four games.

They needed a 95th minute equaliser to take Slovakia to extra time in their round of 16, with Southgate’s side finding themselves extremely lucky to have even made it this far in the first place.

They’ve won just one of their four games in normal time thus far, and given how good Switzerland have been up until this point, they’re looking excellent value at 3/1 to claim the win on Saturday.

