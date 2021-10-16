Analysing Sunil Chhetri's 80 international goals - Which team has the Indian star scored the most against?
Ritabrata Banerjee
Oct 16, 2021 16:53 UTC +00:00
AIFF media
Sunil Chhetri scored yet another international goal as India beat Nepal 3-0 to win their eighth SAFF Championship title on Saturday at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives.
With 80 international goals to his name, Chhetri equalled Lionel Messi's tally of 80 goals and became the joint second-highest active goalscorer in the world.
As the 37-year-old Indian star scored yet another record in his illustrious and long international career, we break down Chhetri's 80 international goals.
Chhetri has scored most goals in his international career against Maldives and Nepal. He has eight goals in five matches against the island nation while againt Nepal, he has played 12 matches.
Distribution of Sunil Chhetri's 80 international goals
|Opponent
|Goals
|Matches
|Maldives
|8
|6
|Nepal
|8
|12
|Chinese Taipei
|6
|5
|Bangladesh
|6
|5
|Tajikistan
|5
|5
|Kenya
|4
|2
|Cambodia
|3
|2
|Kyrgyz Republic
|3
|3
|Myanmar
|3
|4
|Bhutan
|3
|2
|Afghanistan
|3
|6
|Vietnam
|3
|1
|Guam
|3
|3
|Syria
|2
|6
|Lebanon
|2
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|3
|Oman
|2
|5
|Thailand
|2
|3
|Sri Lanka
|1
|3
|Bahrain
|1
|2
|South Korea
|1
|1
|Pakistan
|1
|6
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|Philippines
|1
|2
|Palestine
|1
|2
|Puerto Rico
|1
|1
|Macao
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|Curacao
|1
|1
|DPR Korea
|1
|2