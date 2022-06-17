'Stadiums ready, tickets in high demand' - Excitement for the 2022 World Cup bubbling up in Qatar, says Nasser Al Khater

All the venues for the 2022 World Cup are ready....

The 2022 World Cup, set to kick off on November 21, is about five months away and the excitement for the marquee tournament rising across the world.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the 2022 World Cup, pointed out the high demand for ticket sales for the tournament across the world.

The entire roster for the 32-team World Cup has been decided and Al Khater stated that fans can't wait for the tournament to start.

FIFA has already allocated tickets in phases after having received more than 20 million applications in Phase 2 alone.

"Excitement for the World Cup is building. Not only in Qatar, we see that the excitement is all over us especially now that all the (32) countries have qualified. Demand for tickets is extremely high," he said.

Al Khater also went on to say that more tickets for the World Cup will be made available for the fans in the coming months. He implored fans to make use of the next ticket sales window and book their tickets to Qatar.

"I know that it's going to be disappointing for some fans who will not get their tickets but we can see that people who have got their tickets are excited. We tell the fans 'don't give up'. There will be more tickets made available in the coming months.

"So keep your eyes out on when the next tickets sales will begin to make sure you get your ticket for the World Cup."

The people of Qatar are also excited to welcome fans from all over the country, said Al Khater. It is the first time that the World Cup is being held in the Arab region and the high-ranking Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) official felt that the travelling fans can expect top-notch hospitality in Qatar.

"We can see that the people of Qatar are really getting excited right now, getting ready to welcome fans, and we are going to see that excitement build the closer we get to the tournament," he said.

Nasser Al Khater also revealed that the venue for the final of the World Cup, Lusail Stadium, is also ready and that Qatar are awaiting a fitting occasion to inaugurate it. With Lusail stadium getting ready, all eight World Cup venues have been completed.

"Lusail Stadium, which was the last to be completed, is ready to host any event right now. We are looking for the right event to inaugurate the stadium and to test our operational readiness, but are ready for that opportunity as soon as it arises.