Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mahrez threatens to quit Manchester City

David de Gea wants reassurances about 's transfer policy before he agrees to a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite an impasse over wages and agent fees, the goalkeeper would prefer to remain with the club over a move to as he feels he has a negative relationship with some in the Spanish media.

But De Gea is among the players who have concerns over the club in the transfer market and wants assurances the Red Devils will have the structure in place to compete for titles.