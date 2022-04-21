The 2021-22 campaign has been the worst season in Lionel Messi's illustrious career since his professional debut in 2004 for FC Barcelona.

The Argentine has been a shadow of his former self since joining PSG from his boyhood club Barcelona in August 2021. In the ongoing season, Messi has appeared in 29 matches for the Ligue 1 giants where he scored eight goals and provided 13 assists.

In Ligue 1, he has played 21 matches so far where he managed to score just three goals and provided 13 assists. This is undoubtedly the worst league campaign, in terms of his goal involvements, in his career. Only in his debut season at Barcelona, did Messi score fewer goals than in the ongoing campaign but in that season, he had appeared in just seven matches for the Catalan side.

Article continues below

Getty

The star player's best ever league campaign was during the 2011/12 season when he netted 50 goals in a single season and provided 19 assists.

Even in his final season at Barcelona, the 34-year-old star had managed to score 30 leagues goals in 34 appearances and provided 11 assists.

How has Lionel Messi performed in league campaigns over the years?