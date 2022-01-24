FIFA Men's World Player of the Year award winners - Zinedine Zidane to Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski won The Best FIFA Men's Award for the second consecutive time in 2021 beating Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah in the race.

The FIFA Player of the Year Award, which was instituted in 1991 was merged with the Ballon d'Or in 2009 and went by the name FIFA Ballon d'Or until 2016. FIFA and France Football then decided to break off the partnership and give out separate awards. The first Best FIFA award was presented in January 2017 which was won by Cristiano Ronaldo. The first-ever FIFA Player of the Year Award was bagged by World Cup-winning former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus.

Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo have each won the award thrice in their career. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, have won it twice.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at all The Best FIFA Women's and Men's Award winners over the years.