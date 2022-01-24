FIFA Men's World Player of the Year award winners - Zinedine Zidane to Cristiano Ronaldo
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski won The Best FIFA Men's Award for the second consecutive time in 2021 beating Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah in the race.
The FIFA Player of the Year Award, which was instituted in 1991 was merged with the Ballon d'Or in 2009 and went by the name FIFA Ballon d'Or until 2016. FIFA and France Football then decided to break off the partnership and give out separate awards. The first Best FIFA award was presented in January 2017 which was won by Cristiano Ronaldo. The first-ever FIFA Player of the Year Award was bagged by World Cup-winning former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus.
Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo have each won the award thrice in their career. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, have won it twice.
Here, we take a look at all The Best FIFA Women's and Men's Award winners over the years.
Year
Player
Team
1991
Lothar Matthaus
Inter Milan
1992
Marco van Basten
AC Milan
1993
Roberto Baggio
Juventus
1994
Romario
FC Barcelona
1995
George Weah
AC Milan
1996
Ronaldo
FC Barcelona
1997
Ronaldo
Inter Milan
1998
Zinedine Zidane
Juventus
1999
Rivaldo
FC Barcelona
2000
Zinedine Zidane
Juventus
2001
Luis Figo
Real Madrid
2002
Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2003
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid
2004
Ronaldinho
FC Barcelona
2005
Ronaldinho
FC Barcelona
2006
Fabio Cannavaro
Real Madrid
2007
Kaka
AC Milan
2008
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
2009
Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona
2016
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2017
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2018
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
2019
Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona
2020
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
2021
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich