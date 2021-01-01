Man Utd complete £37m deal to sign Atalanta wonderkid Diallo

The 18-year-old winger will join the Red Devils this month after obtaining all the correct paperwork

have finalised the signing of Amad Diallo from having completed the correct paperwork.

The Red Devils agreed to a fee for the winger, which could rise to £37 million ($50m) with add-ons, back in October on the final day of the summer transfer window, but the deal remained subject to securing a work permit and personal terms.

United obtained Diallo’s Governing Body Exemption this week having applied for it on January 1st and he becomes the first player to be signed and registered under the new FA rules which have been implemented post-Brexit.

Once that was obtained, the 18-year-old was able to fly to Rome, which he did earlier this week, to obtain his visa.

As soon as his visa has been issued he will be able to fly to Manchester to join up with his new team-mates. It is understood he will not have to self- isolate as he has been part of Atalanta’s bubble, which makes him exempt from the Government rules.

The teenager, who has made two appearances for Atalanta’s first team this season, has signed a deal which will keep him at United until June 2025, with the option for a further year.

Speaking of his arrival, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game.



“Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.



“It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition. He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”

Diallo, who predominantly plays on the right wing, added: “After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club.





“This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice.



“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club.”

The teenager is expected to fly to Manchester in due course and then an assessment will be made on how and when he makes his debut.

There is plenty of anticipation at the club about his potential, with sources close to United viewing him as a "young, exciting prospect."

Like fellow teenager Facundo Pellistri, who has been at the club since October, he may find that his first appearances come for the Under-23s side, but Solskjaer will make an assessment on the best path for the 18-year-old upon his arrival in England.