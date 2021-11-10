Arteta or Wenger: Who has better record after 100 games as Arsenal manager?

Mikel Arteta completed 100 matches as Arsenal manager on November 7 as the Gunners edged out Watford 1-0 in a Premier League tie, courtesy an Emile Smith Rowe strike.

The Spaniard, who took charge of the side as their manager in December 2019 from Freddie Ljungberg, has led the club to 56 wins in 100 matches.

The victory against Watford last Sunday, helped Arteta achieve a new feat as Arsenal boss as he has a joint-most number of wins along with George Graham as the club's manager after 100 matches.

Arteta has three wins more than his former manager Arsene Wenger who had 53 wins in his kitty after 100 games.

Article continues below

The former Manchester City assistant has won two titles so far. Under his tutelage, Arsenal won the FA Cup during the 2019/20 season and then bagged the Community Shield in 2020.

Here, we take a look at the record of the top 10 Arsenal managers after 100 matches.

Which Arsenal manager won the most matches after 100 games?