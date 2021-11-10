Arteta or Wenger: Who has better record after 100 games as Arsenal manager?

Ritabrata Bannerjee
Nov 10, 2021 03:40+00:00
Mikel Arteta completed 100 matches as Arsenal manager with a win over Watford on Sunday in the Premier League...

Mikel Arteta completed 100 matches as Arsenal manager on November 7 as the Gunners edged out Watford 1-0 in a Premier League tie, courtesy an Emile Smith Rowe strike.

The Spaniard, who took charge of the side as their manager in December 2019 from Freddie Ljungberg, has led the club to 56 wins in 100 matches.

The victory against Watford last Sunday, helped Arteta achieve a new feat as Arsenal boss as he has a joint-most number of wins along with George Graham as the club's manager after 100 matches.

Arteta has three wins more than his former manager Arsene Wenger who had 53 wins in his kitty after 100 games.

The former Manchester City assistant has won two titles so far. Under his tutelage, Arsenal won the FA Cup during the 2019/20 season and then bagged the Community Shield in 2020.

Here, we take a look at the record of the top 10 Arsenal managers after 100 matches.

Which Arsenal manager won the most matches after 100 games?

No.

Manager

Tenure

Wins

Draws

Losses

1

George Graham 

May 1986 - February 1995

56

21

23

1

Mikel Arteta 

December 2019 - Present

56

18

26

3

Arsene Wenger

October 1996 - May 2018

53

29

18

4

Terry Neill 

July 1976 - December 1983

49

24

27

5

Herbert Chapman

June 1925 - January 1934

49

20

31

6

Tom Whittaker 

June 1947 - October 1956

48

28

24

7

George Allison

May 1934 - May 1947

45

32

23

8

Don Howe

December 1983 - March 1986

45

27

28

9

Harry Bradshaw

June 1899 - April 1904

43

21

36

10

Billy Wright 

May 1962 - June 1966

42

24

34