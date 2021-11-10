Arteta or Wenger: Who has better record after 100 games as Arsenal manager?
Mikel Arteta completed 100 matches as Arsenal manager on November 7 as the Gunners edged out Watford 1-0 in a Premier League tie, courtesy an Emile Smith Rowe strike.
The Spaniard, who took charge of the side as their manager in December 2019 from Freddie Ljungberg, has led the club to 56 wins in 100 matches.
The victory against Watford last Sunday, helped Arteta achieve a new feat as Arsenal boss as he has a joint-most number of wins along with George Graham as the club's manager after 100 matches.
Arteta has three wins more than his former manager Arsene Wenger who had 53 wins in his kitty after 100 games.
The former Manchester City assistant has won two titles so far. Under his tutelage, Arsenal won the FA Cup during the 2019/20 season and then bagged the Community Shield in 2020.
Here, we take a look at the record of the top 10 Arsenal managers after 100 matches.
Which Arsenal manager won the most matches after 100 games?
No.
Manager
Tenure
Wins
Draws
Losses
1
George Graham
May 1986 - February 1995
56
21
23
1
Mikel Arteta
December 2019 - Present
56
18
26
3
Arsene Wenger
October 1996 - May 2018
53
29
18
4
Terry Neill
July 1976 - December 1983
49
24
27
5
Herbert Chapman
June 1925 - January 1934
49
20
31
6
Tom Whittaker
June 1947 - October 1956
48
28
24
7
George Allison
May 1934 - May 1947
45
32
23
8
Don Howe
December 1983 - March 1986
45
27
28
9
Harry Bradshaw
June 1899 - April 1904
43
21
36
10
Billy Wright
May 1962 - June 1966
42
24
34