Fulham vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Liverpool need a confidence-boosting win

We share predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s trip to Fulham, including 4.70 odds on a first-half winner.

Fulham’s fight to finish in the top half of the Premier League got more difficult after losing two in a row but their victory at West Ham last week kept them in touching distance.

The Cottagers are five points adrift of Chelsea in ninth although Fulham have played two more games.

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tip

No draw & both teams to score @ 1.815 with Parimatch

Liverpool total corners - under 6.5 corners @ 1.80 with Parimatch

First-half result - Fulham @ 4.70 with Parimatch

Bouncing back

Facing a wounded Liverpool can go either way - the Reds can lie down and suffer another league loss or rediscover their ruthlessness.

Liverpool have won three of the last five head-to-heads with Fulham and have lost the fewest number of away league games this term (2).

Whenever these two lock horns, there tend to be goals. Four of their last five meetings have produced goals at both ends, a likely outcome this Sunday.

69% of Liverpool’s Premier League games have ended with both teams scoring and with their defence in a vulnerable state, Fulham may find some joy here.

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: No draw & both teams to score @ 1.815 with Parimatch

Applying pressure

At Anfield last weekend, Liverpool threw everything at Palace to get back into the game but their finishing let them down in the end.

The Reds had 21 attempts on goal and won 11 corner kicks thanks to the pressure they applied on the visiting defence.

However, on the road this term, Liverpool averaged 6.33 corners per game. Meanwhile, Fulham concede an average of five corners per game at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s team aren’t the kind that sits back and absorbs pressure. At home, they will try to cause Liverpool problems by playing attacking football in the final third.

As a result, Liverpool could land below their average number of flag kicks on Sunday.

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Liverpool total corners - below 6.5 corners @ 1.80 with Parimatch

Capitalising on the opponent's form

Liverpool have allowed their opponents to take the lead first in 44% of their league games this season.

When they’re away from home, that number escalates to 53% of 15 games on the road (8). Last week, they surrendered the lead first against Atalanta and Crystal Palace.

Fulham’s attackers will find some joy against the visitors first like they did in 50% of their matches at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have led at halftime in five of 16 home games and while it may be an outside chance, it’s highly possible considering Liverpool’s current form.

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: First-half result - Fulham @ 4.70 with Parimatch